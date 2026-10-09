IMC 2026: India Moving Towards End-to-End Telecom Value Chain, Shaping the Rules, Equipment and Innovation: Scindia

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Thursday said India was moving towards building an end-to-end telecom value chain, shaping the rules, equipment and innovation. Addressing a high-level CEO Round Table on The Sovereign Inflection & The Future of Telecom at the 10th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, Scindia highlighted the country’s progress in telecommunications over the past decade and stressed the need for closer government-industry collaboration to strengthen India’s global competitiveness.

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The Round Table witnessed the participation of senior industry leaders from leading telecom service providers, network equipment manufacturers, technology companies, digital infrastructure firms and industry advisory organisations. Amit Agrawal, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, also participated in the deliberations, along with senior officials from the Department.

“The discussions reflected strong industry engagement and focused on advancing telecom infrastructure, fostering innovation, strengthening indigenous capabilities and supporting the next phase of India’s digital growth,” the Communications Ministry said in an official release on October 8, 2026. The release also highlighted that telecom and technology leaders explored new frontiers in AI, advanced networks and digital innovation.

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According to the Ministry, the discussions centred on the rapidly evolving telecom value chain and the convergence of Artificial Intelligence, cloud and compute, advanced connectivity, intelligent networks and next-generation communication technologies. The participants also deliberated on strengthening domestic capabilities, fostering innovation, building resilient digital infrastructure and creating an enabling policy environment to support sustained investment and technological advancement.