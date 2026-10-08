IMC 2026: Starlink Has Set Up Over 20 Gateway Sites in India, Says VP Lauren Dreyer

Satellite communications company Starlink has developed India-specific security controls and built more than 20 gateway sites in the country, said Lauren Dreyer, Vice President – Starlink Business Operations. She added that the company is “keeping Indian users’ data within India.”

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Dreyer delivered a keynote address at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, reaffirming Starlink’s commitment to India and its plans to work closely with the Indian Government to expand connectivity across the country.

Speaking at the event, Dreyer said, “We want to contribute to realizing PM’s vision of 100 percent connectivity throughout India.” She added that Starlink has been adapted specifically for India, including to meet the country’s regulatory, security and data-sovereignty requirements.

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Starlink to Complement, Not Replace, Terrestrial Networks

Dreyer said Starlink is intended to complement, rather than replace, India’s existing terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure. “Starlink isn’t here to replace India’s terrestrial networks. It’s here to extend them,” she said.

According to Dreyer, closer integration between satellite and terrestrial networks could enable telecom operators to expand their reach, extend public services to more people and help businesses access new markets. She pointed to Starlink’s memorandums of understanding with Airtel and Jio, as well as discussions with State Governments, as examples of the collaboration taking shape in India.

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“When satellite and terrestrial networks work together, operators can go further, public services can reach more people and businesses can reach new markets. That spirit of collaboration is already taking shape through their MOUs with Airtel and Jio, and through conversations with State Governments,” Dreyer said.