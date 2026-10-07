IMC 2026: Vi to Showcase AI-Powered Innovations and Intelligent Connectivity Solutions

India’s leading telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) will showcase a range of AI-powered innovations and intelligent connectivity solutions at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, under the theme ‘Boundless Intelligence’ and the tagline ‘Sovereign by Design’.
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Vi’s ‘Boundless Intelligence’ Showcase at IMC 2026
The company said it will demonstrate how artificial intelligence (AI), connectivity and human ingenuity can work together to create simpler customer experiences, enable smarter enterprises and more connected industries while addressing India’s diverse needs.
“The next evolution of connectivity is intelligence. At Vi, we are harnessing AI to make experiences simpler, more intuitive and meaningful, from how customers interact with us to how connectivity can transform mobility, businesses and everyday life. Through ‘Boundless Intelligence’ at IMC 2026, we are demonstrating this convergence while keeping trust, responsibility and India’s diverse needs at the core,” said Abhijit Kishore, CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited.
Vi said on Wednesday that its IMC 2026 showcase will feature a unique, first-of-its-kind personal AI assistant designed to interact with customers in their preferred language. The company will also present AI-powered solutions aimed at transforming sectors such as mining, enterprise workflows, connected mobility, agriculture and education.
Visitors to IMC 2026 can experience Vi’s AI-powered innovations and intelligent connectivity solutions at Vi Booth 2.D2, Hall 2.
Key Use Cases at Vi’s IMC 2026 showcase
Consumer
1. Bringing Personal AI to Everyday Communication: Vi will showcase an AI-powered personal assistant designed to simplify daily communication and task management for customers. Moving beyond traditional app-based interfaces, the assistant will be capable of managing nearly every voice call received by Vi customers.
2. Zero-Touch Customer Service with AI: Vi will demonstrate a zero-touch, voice-based AI service designed to simplify customer support and make digital journeys more accessible to all.
1. Smart Mining: Vi will showcase a smart mining solution combining private networks, edge computing, AI analytics and connected wearables. Real-time data and operational intelligence will help create safer, more responsive and connected mining environments, demonstrating how reliable, high-speed connectivity and AI can transform mission-critical industrial operations.
2. Connected Mobility: As India moves towards software-defined, AI-enabled and safer vehicles, Vi said it is building platforms, global capabilities and partnerships for next-generation mobility. The experience will highlight intelligent safety through eCall, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies, along with in-cabin infotainment and voice control, consent-based personalised navigation and commerce, and Vi’s eSIM and Smart Central network capabilities for OEM scalability.
3. AI for MSMEs: Building on its ReadyForNext digital advisory platform, Vi said it will demonstrate how AI-powered insights, interactive tools and intelligent assistance can help MSMEs identify market opportunities, make informed decisions and accelerate digital transformation.
4. AI-Led Security Operations Centre: Vi will showcase a Security Operations Centre (SOC) offering Managed Threat Detection and Response-as-a-Service. Combining AI threat detection, advanced analytics, automation, and global cybersecurity technologies, the shared SOC enables faster risk detection, investigation, and mitigation, giving enterprises robust cyber resilience without the cost and complexity of an in-house SOC.
5. Enterprise Agentic and Assistive AI: Vi will showcase an AI platform that brings together its people, data, models, agents and enterprise systems. Its Agentic AI manages end-to-end processes within defined limits and under human oversight, while Assistive AI provides intelligent copilots for consumers, citizens, MSMEs and employees. Built on sovereign capabilities, including real-time Indian-language translation and in-country data processing, the platform has helped reduce interaction complaints, improve call containment through Dynamic IVR and cut site energy consumption in FY26.
Social Impact
1. AI-Powered Agriculture: Vi will showcase an AI-powered solution that combines IoT, machine learning, satellite imagery and big data to deliver actionable insights to farmers.
2. Connected Storytelling: Inspired by the global ‘Pedagogy of Wonder’ initiative, the Vodafone Foundation and Moinee Impact Foundation are offering an AI-powered experience that helps children turn their original ideas into stories, illustrations, audio and books.
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