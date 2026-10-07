IMC 2026: Vi to Showcase AI-Powered Innovations and Intelligent Connectivity Solutions

India’s leading telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) will showcase a range of AI-powered innovations and intelligent connectivity solutions at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, under the theme ‘Boundless Intelligence’ and the tagline ‘Sovereign by Design’.

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Vi’s ‘Boundless Intelligence’ Showcase at IMC 2026

The company said it will demonstrate how artificial intelligence (AI), connectivity and human ingenuity can work together to create simpler customer experiences, enable smarter enterprises and more connected industries while addressing India’s diverse needs.

“The next evolution of connectivity is intelligence. At Vi, we are harnessing AI to make experiences simpler, more intuitive and meaningful, from how customers interact with us to how connectivity can transform mobility, businesses and everyday life. Through ‘Boundless Intelligence’ at IMC 2026, we are demonstrating this convergence while keeping trust, responsibility and India’s diverse needs at the core,” said Abhijit Kishore, CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited.

Vi said on Wednesday that its IMC 2026 showcase will feature a unique, first-of-its-kind personal AI assistant designed to interact with customers in their preferred language. The company will also present AI-powered solutions aimed at transforming sectors such as mining, enterprise workflows, connected mobility, agriculture and education.

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Visitors to IMC 2026 can experience Vi’s AI-powered innovations and intelligent connectivity solutions at Vi Booth 2.D2, Hall 2.

Key Use Cases at Vi’s IMC 2026 showcase

Consumer

1. Bringing Personal AI to Everyday Communication: Vi will showcase an AI-powered personal assistant designed to simplify daily communication and task management for customers. Moving beyond traditional app-based interfaces, the assistant will be capable of managing nearly every voice call received by Vi customers.