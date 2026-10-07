IMC 2026: Ericsson Showcases 5G, AI and 6G Innovations

Ericsson is showcasing a range of 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging 6G technologies at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, highlighting their potential to support India’s digital transformation and create new applications for consumers and enterprises.

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The company’s showcase combines its telecommunications infrastructure and technology capabilities with innovations emerging from India’s startup ecosystem. A key highlight at the booth is the Ericsson Innovation Challenge 2026, with six winning startups demonstrating solutions that use 5G and AI to address challenges in agriculture, healthcare, digital inclusion, advanced manufacturing and environmental sustainability.

Read on to learn what the global connectivity solutions provider has to say about the winning startups and what the company is showcasing at IMC 2026, in Ericsson’s own words:

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Andres Vicente, CEO, Ericsson Southeast Asia, Oceania and India said, “India’s digital journey is entering a new phase. The opportunity now is to build on the scale of 5G and create an ecosystem that can turn connectivity into new applications, services and outcomes. That requires more than technology – it requires innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers and industry working together to solve real-world challenges leveraging the power of 5G and AI.”

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Nitin Bansal, MD, Ericsson India says, “The Ericsson Innovation Challenge is an example of how we are contributing to building the 5G ecosystem in the country. By leveraging 5G and AI as a platform, these innovators are solving challenges pertaining to healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing and digital inclusion. At IMC, the winning innovations sit alongside our demonstrations of AI, programmable networks, differentiated connectivity and mission-critical networks – showing how the networks we build today can serve as a platform for what India builds next”.