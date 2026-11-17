Bharti Airtel edged Reliance Jio in 5G Availability and finished ahead of it in both gaming categories and Live Video Experience in Opensignal’s November 2026 India Mobile Network Experience Report.

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Key Highlights Airtel wins four awards, leading in 5G Availability, overall Games Experience, 5G Games Experience, and Live Video Experience.

In Gaming Performance, Airtel leads with a score of 69.9 in overall Games Experience and 80.0 in 5G gaming, beating Jio and Vi.

Vi shares 5G Upload Speed honours as Airtel and Vi record similar upload speeds of 16.4–16.5 Mbps.

Airtel won four awards outright and shared the 5G Upload Speed award with Vodafone Idea (Vi). The report compared Airtel, Jio, Vi and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Airtel recorded 71.1% in 5G Availability, marginally ahead of Jio’s 70.8%. Vi placed third at 43.6%, followed by BSNL at 2.6%. The metric measures how much time users with a 5G device and subscription spend connected to 5G.

For Airtel and Jio users in the study, that worked out to roughly seven in every 10 minutes. Jio won the separate 5G Coverage Experience award, which measures the extent of 5G coverage in places where people live, work and travel.

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Airtel Wins Both Gaming Awards as Jio Places Third

Airtel won overall Games Experience with 69.9 points out of 100, ahead of Vi at 68.5 and Jio at 63.4. BSNL finished fourth with 56.4 points. The metric measures how network conditions such as latency, jitter and packet loss affect the experience of playing multiplayer games on a mobile connection.