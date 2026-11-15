Bharti Airtel Plan that Offers 1GB Every Day

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, recently brought back a prepaid plan, and this time, this plan comes with 1GB of daily data. The Rs 299 plan is the option we are talking about. This plan was always there. But in between, Airtel removed the offering. At that point, this plan came with 1.5GB of daily data. However, now, this plan has been scaled down to 1GB every day. The benefit has been reduced to directly hike the costs for the consumers. Let us take a look at the complete benefits of the plan.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 299 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Bharti Airtel Rs 299 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 1GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days. The additional benefit of this prepaid plan is Adobe Express Premium, Airtel Safe and free Hellotunes. The Adobe Express Premium is worth Rs 4,000.

If you don’t want to spend money on the Rs 299 plan, you can recharge with the Rs 199 or the Rs 355 plans. These plans are priced around the Rs 299 option. The Rs 199 plan from Airtel comes with 2GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The Rs 199 plan also comes with a validity of 28 days.

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The difference between the Rs 299 and the Rs 199 plan is Rs 100, and the data bundled for the users. The Rs 199 plan offers only 2GB of data. The Rs 299 plan offers 28GB of data, with 1GB every day. There is also Airtel Xstream Play (free content) bundled with the plan. Then there is the Rs 355 plan, with which users get 25GB of data (lumpsum), unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 30 days. There is also talktime worth Rs 5 bundled with the plan here. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom developments in the country.