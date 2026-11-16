Bharti Airtel Offering Rs 30000 Worth of Insider Rewards

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom company in India, is offering consumers Rs 30,000 worth of Insider Rewards. Airtel Insider is Airtel’s rewards program for the consumers who have logged into the Airtel Thanks app. You can get several benefits from the company under this and it will help you save money. Let us take a look at the benefits here.

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Bharti Airtel Insider Rewards Worth Rs 30,000 Detailed

Bharti Airtel offers access to several brands including Duolingo, Croma, Pocket FM, Cinepolis, and Apollo 24 x 7. With Duolingo, there is 12 months of Super Duolingo worth Rs 3,120 bundled for the users. Then, with shopping and gadgets, you get access to Croma discounts on up to Rs 23,000 on iPhone 15, iPhone 16, and iPhone 17. With the entertainment benefits, you get 3 months of free Pocket FM Premium and an offer from Cinepolis for discounts on movie tickets.

Airtel offers six months of free Apollo Circle membership as well. Apart from this, if the consumers get prepaid plan or postpaid plan benefits, they will also be bundled for the users.

In a release, Airtel said, ‘The idea behind Airtel Insider is simple: being an Airtel customer should bring added value beyond staying connected. Whether it is learning a new language with Duolingo, shopping for gadgets at Croma, watching a movie at Cinepolis, listening to music and many more on Pocket FM customers can discover benefits that match their interests and needs.”

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The telecom operator is trying to compete with Jio. Reliance Jio also offers free benefits with the plans. The telco was recently offering Google AI Pro subscription worth Rs 35,100, which has now been discountinued. However, the Canva Pro subscription is still there for the consumers which was introduced with almost every prepaid plan that costs Rs 349 or more or bundles 2GB of daily data. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the latest offers from the Indian telecom operators.