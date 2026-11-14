Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q2FY27

Indian private telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have released their Q2FY27 results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Vodafone Idea was the latest to announce its earnings, on November 12, 2026, stating, “Customer base increased to 194.4 million vs. 193.1 million in Q1FY27; Postpaid subscriber base of 33.9 million vs. 31.9 million in Q1FY27; highest sequential increase in postpaid subscribers in the last nine quarters.” Here’s a look at the key performance metrics of the three leading private telcos in India.

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Reference for Leadership Quotes: Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio 365 Days and Above Validity Plans: November 2026 Edition

Data Usage Trends and ARPU

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel reported average monthly mobile data consumption of 36.5 GB per customer, translating to approximately 1.22 GB per day. The company continued to post the industry’s highest ARPU at Rs 271, up from Rs 264 in the previous quarter. Airtel’s overall network data volume stood at 33,358 million GB during Q2FY27.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio recorded average monthly mobile data consumption of 44.2 GB per customer, equivalent to approximately 1.47 GB per day. The operator’s ARPU increased to Rs 218.8, compared with Rs 215.6 in Q1FY27. Jio reported total network data volume of 71.3 billion GB during the quarter. Jio’s 5G subscriber base reached 300 million as of September 2026, adding 66 million users over the last 12 months. 5G now accounts for approximately 56 percent of total wireless traffic.

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Vodafone Idea (Vi)