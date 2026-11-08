Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio 365 Days and Above Validity Plans: November 2026 Edition

India’s leading telecom operators, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, offer annual prepaid plans designed to provide convenience and value to their subscribers. These plans allow users to enjoy uninterrupted services without having to worry about frequent recharges or changes in plan benefits amid evolving market dynamics throughout the year.

However, customers may assess their usage requirements and the network coverage available in their place of residence or other frequently visited locations during the initial period. This is particularly important to ensure they continue to enjoy the network experience that influenced their decision to opt for an annual recharge in the first place. Additionally, subscribers must be able to make a substantial upfront payment to cover an entire year.

Taking things a step further, Reliance Jio recently introduced a three-year prepaid plan, possibly signalling its confidence in its network capabilities and long-term customer proposition.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the annual and longer-validity prepaid recharge plans offered by India’s two leading telecom operators, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Plan Type: Voice and SMS-Only Plan, Calling and SMS Plan (No Bundled Data)

Core Benefits: Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming calls, and 3600 SMS. Post 3600 SMS limit charging will be Re 1 Local, Rs 1.5 STD per SMS. Data usage will be charged at 50p/MB.

Validity: 365 Days

Rewards: Adobe Express Premium (12 Months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000), Airtel safe (Get real-time SPAM call alerts, fraud link blocking and protection from OTP-led bank frauds), and Free hellotunes for you (Set any one tune every 30 days for free).

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.07

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2. Airtel Rs 2249 Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: Lump-Sum Data Plan, Voice and SMS-Centric Plan, Yearly Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Local STD and Roaming calls, 3600 SMS, and 30 GB total data. Post 3600 SMS limit charging will be Re1 Local, Rs.1.5 STD per SMS. Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

Validity: 365 Days

Rewards: Adobe Express Premium (12 Months free benefit worth around Rs 4000), Airtel safe (Get real-time SPAM call alerts, fraud link blocking and protection from OTP-led bank frauds), Free hellotunes for you (Set any one tune every 30 days for free), and Airtel Xstream Play (Free content – movies, shows and LIVE TV channels including SonyLiv Free version, Chana jor, Runn tv).

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.16

3. Airtel Rs 3599 Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: Per-Day Data Plan, One Year Unlimited 5G

Core Benefits: Unlimited Local STD and Roaming calls, 100 SMS Per Day, and 2 GB Data Per Day. Post daily 100 SMS limit charging will be Re 1 Local, Rs 1.5 STD per SMS. Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

Validity: 365 Days

Rewards: Unlimited 5G Data (over and above your plan limit, usable in 5G Network areas only), Adobe Express Premium (12 Months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000), Airtel safe (Get real-time SPAM call alerts, fraud link blocking and protection from OTP-led bank frauds), Free hellotunes for you (Set any one tune every 30 days for free), and Airtel Xstream Play (Free content – movies, shows and LIVE TV channels including SonyLiv Free version, Chana jor, Runn tv).

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 9.86

4. Airtel Rs 3999 Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Data Plan, Unlimited 4G + 5G

Core Benefits: Unlimited Local and STD Calls, 100 SMS Per Day, and Unlimited 4G+5G Data Unlimited (for all handsets without any daily data limits). Post daily 100 SMS limit charging will be Re 1 Local, Rs 1.5 STD per SMS.

Validity: 365 Days

Rewards: Unlimited 4G + 5G data (for all handsets without any daily data limits), Unlimited 5G Data (over and above your plan limit, usable in 5G Network areas only), Airtel safe (Get real-time SPAM call alerts, fraud link blocking and protection from OTP-led bank frauds), and Free hellotunes for you (Set any one tune every 30 days for free).

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.96

5. Airtel Rs 4999 Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: International Roaming and Annual Data Plan, NRI Pack for India + Abroad

Core Benefits:

In India: Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/Day, and 2.5 GB/Day data.

Abroad: 7 GB Data, 100 mins IC+OG (IN+Local), 200 Outgoing SMS and Free Incoming SMS. International Roaming pack auto-activates upon recharge.

Validity: 365 Days

Rewards: Roam in 189+ countries at no extra cost, and Unlimited 5G Data (over and above your plan limit, usable in 5G Network areas only). Other Rewards include Adobe Express Premium (12 Months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000), Airtel safe (Get real-time SPAM call alerts, fraud link blocking and protection from OTP-led bank frauds), and Free hellotunes for you (Set any one tune every 30 days for free).

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 13.70

Reliance Jio Annual Prepaid Plans

1. Jio Rs 1234 Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: Per-Day Data Plan, 4G Feature Phone Plan,

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS/28 days, and 0.5 GB high-speed data per day (total 168 GB). Post-quota unlimited data speed is up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 336 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Subscriptions to JioSaavn and JioTV.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 3.67

2. Jio Rs 1748 Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: Voice Only Plan, Calling and SMS Plan (Voice Only / No Bundled Data)

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls and 3600 SMS.

Validity: 336 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Subscriptions to JioTV and JioAICloud.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.20

3. Jio Rs 3599 Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: Per-Day Data Plan, Rs 277/Month + Big Benefits

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2.5 GB high-speed data per day (total 912.5 GB). Post-quota unlimited data speed is up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 365 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers (True5G), Jio Anniversary Offer benefits including JioHotstar: Mobile+ Hollywood subscription, JioTV Pro Pack (1000+ TV channels via JioTV – Rs 55 x 12 voucher), Data Booster (120 GB extra data: 10 GB x 12 months), and JioAICloud (free 50 GB storage), Free 12-month Canva Pro Lite (worth Rs 1590), Partner Vouchers via MyJio (EaseMyTrip: Up to Rs 2,200 off on flights; AJIO: Rs 200 off on shopping of Rs 1000; Cinepolis: Flat Rs 150 OFF tickets on min Rs 550 for 2 tickets, not valid Tuesdays), and JioTV app access.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 9.86

4. Jio Rs 3999 Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: Per-Day Data Plan, Yearly Plan, 365-Day Plan, FanCode + AI + Movies + Hollywood

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2.5 GB high-speed data per day (total 912.5 GB). Post-quota unlimited data speed is up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 365 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers (True5G), Jio Special Offer benefits including JioHotstar: Mobile+ Hollywood subscription and JioAICloud free 50 GB storage, Free 12-month Canva Pro Lite (worth Rs 1,590), FanCode subscription via JioTV Mobile App, and JioTV access.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.96

5. Jio Rs 10000 Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: New Launch, Per-Day Data Plan (Multi-Year), 3 Year Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2.5 GB high-speed data per day (total 2737.5 GB). Post-quota unlimited data speed is up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 3 Years (1095 days)

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers (True5G), Jio Special Offer benefits including JioHotstar: Mobile+ Hollywood subscription and JioAICloud free 50 GB storage, Free 12-month Canva Pro Lite (worth Rs 1590), and JioTV app access.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 9.13

Leadership Comments:

Bharti Airtel:

Bharti Airtel Limited (Bharti Airtel) announced its audited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), on November 5, 2026.

In a statement, Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman, said: “We delivered another quarter of consistent performance with consolidated revenues of Rs 60,878 crore, increasing 4.0% QoQ, underscoring the strength of our diversified portfolio. Africa delivered a standout quarter with 6.7% QoQ constant currency revenue growth. Africa’s improving performance is also benefiting from the rollout of Airtel’s homegrown technology stack across markets, powering our go-to-market capabilities. Group-wide synergies are also beginning to deliver tangible operating gains. India business recorded strong revenue growth of 2.7% sequentially.

India Mobile delivered revenue growth of 3.4% QoQ, backed by our strategy of portfolio premiumization and winning quality customers. Our postpaid momentum remained strong with record high net customers additions of 1.2 million. We added 2.9 million smartphone data customers with continued improvement of our industry leading ARPU at Rs 271.

The Homes business saw 676 K customer additions, driven by disciplined customer acquisition and continued progress on our convergence strategy.

Airtel Business sustained strong momentum with revenue growth of 3.8% QoQ and 11.4% YoY, led by strong performance across the portfolio. Our new growth engines continue to gain momentum. Our investment in a strategic land parcel during the quarter marks another important step towards realising our ambition of building 1 GW of data centre capacity. In Financial Services, early traction following the commercial launch has been very encouraging, with our digital platforms, advanced data analytics and disciplined operating model providing a strong foundation to scale the business.

We continue to maintain a strong and resilient balance sheet, anchored by robust cash generation and disciplined capital allocation.”

Reliance Jio:

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced its consolidated and standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), on October 30, 2026.

Commenting on the results, Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said: “This week marked a historic moment in Reliance’s value creation journey with Jio’s record-setting listing on Indian bourses. With over 22x subscription, and strong listing appreciation, the issue has set multiple global benchmarks. JPL is now India’s second largest company. It demonstrates the depth of confidence investors place in Jio’s solid foundation and strong growth visibility. I am proud to witness the rejuvenation of “the equity cult” originally pioneered by our founder-chairman during the 1977 Reliance IPO.”

“The Digital Services business continued its robust growth this quarter. Jio’s performance across mobility, home broadband and enterprise was strong, with healthy growth in earnings. Jio has built a proprietary technology stack and a growing portfolio of digital services, platforms and enterprise offerings that extend well beyond connectivity. The Jio IPO is a defining milestone. The faith placed in us by millions of our investors reinforces our commitment to building indigenous, world-class deep-tech solutions to deliver sustained value to customers and shareholders.”

Akash M Ambani, Managing Director of Jio Platforms Limited, said, “We warmly welcome our new shareholders to the Jio Platforms family as we enter a new era as a listed company. This quarter’s results continue to reflect the strength of our 5G network, and the growing reach of our broadband and digital services. Ahead of the curve investment on next generation technologies has been the foundation of Jio’s success over the past decade. We would continue to build our capabilities across satellite communications, 6G intellectual property and AI embedded in our core voice and data services as we create lasting value for our stakeholders.”

Conclusion

Both Airtel and Jio offer around five plans each in the long-term (annual), or above-one-year validity category for prepaid customers looking for extended recharge options. If you are confident about the network quality in your area and can afford the upfront cost of an annual or long-term plan, these recharges can be a convenient option. You can also make the most of the per-GB data benefits and enjoy India’s growing range of Digital India services over 4G and 5G networks.

Also in November 2026:

Voice and SMS-Only Plans: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Voice and SMS-Only Plans for Prepaid Users: November 2026

Unlimited 4G + 5G Plans: Airtel Extends Unlimited 4G + 5G Data Offering to More Circles