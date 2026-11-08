Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio 365 Days and Above Validity Plans: November 2026 Edition

India’s leading telecom operators, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, offer annual prepaid plans designed to provide convenience and value to their subscribers. These plans allow users to enjoy uninterrupted services without having to worry about frequent recharges or changes in plan benefits amid evolving market dynamics throughout the year.

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However, customers may assess their usage requirements and the network coverage available in their place of residence or other frequently visited locations during the initial period. This is particularly important to ensure they continue to enjoy the network experience that influenced their decision to opt for an annual recharge in the first place. Additionally, subscribers must be able to make a substantial upfront payment to cover an entire year.

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Taking things a step further, Reliance Jio recently introduced a three-year prepaid plan, possibly signalling its confidence in its network capabilities and long-term customer proposition.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the annual and longer-validity prepaid recharge plans offered by India’s two leading telecom operators, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Bharti Airtel Annual Prepaid Plans

1. Airtel Rs 1849 Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: Voice and SMS-Only Plan, Calling and SMS Plan (No Bundled Data)
Core Benefits: Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming calls, and 3600 SMS. Post 3600 SMS limit charging will be Re 1 Local, Rs 1.5 STD per SMS. Data usage will be charged at 50p/MB.
Validity: 365 Days
Rewards: Adobe Express Premium (12 Months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000), Airtel safe (Get real-time SPAM call alerts, fraud link blocking and protection from OTP-led bank frauds), and Free hellotunes for you (Set any one tune every 30 days for free).
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.07