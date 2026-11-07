Airtel Extends Unlimited 4G + 5G Data Offering to More Circles

India’s leading telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, offers a range of “Fully Unlimited” prepaid recharge plans across select telecom circles in India, providing unlimited data access (4G and 5G) without daily data limits. Initially, these unlimited 4G + 5G data plans were launched in select circles, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West), Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Kolkata, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Bihar, Delhi, and Karnataka.

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Airtel Expands Unlimited 4G + 5G Data Plans to More Circles

Now, it appears that Airtel has expanded the availability of its Unlimited 4G + 5G Data plans to more telecom circles. Although there has been no official announcement or confirmation regarding this expansion, the plans are now live and available in additional circles at the time of writing.

Airtel Unlimited 4G + 5G Plans

Airtel’s Rs 399 (28 days), Rs 449 (28 days), Rs 1,099 (84 days), and Rs 3,999 (365 days) plans, offering Unlimited 4G + 5G Data, are now available in additional circles, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu.

1. Airtel Rs 399 Fully Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Data Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and Unlimited Data (Unlimited 4G + 5G data for all handsets without any daily data limits).

Validity: 28 Days

Rewards: Unlimited 4G + 5G data, Unlimited 5G Data (over and above plan limit, usable in 5G network areas only), Adobe Express Premium (12 Months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000), Airtel safe (Get real-time SPAM call alerts, fraud link blocking and protection from OTP-led bank frauds), and Free hellotunes for you (Set any one tune every 30 days for free).

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 14.25