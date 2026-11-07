Airtel Extends Unlimited 4G + 5G Data Offering to More Circles

India’s leading telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, offers a range of “Fully Unlimited” prepaid recharge plans across select telecom circles in India, providing unlimited data access (4G and 5G) without daily data limits. Initially, these unlimited 4G + 5G data plans were launched in select circles, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West), Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Kolkata, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Bihar, Delhi, and Karnataka.
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Airtel Expands Unlimited 4G + 5G Data Plans to More Circles
Now, it appears that Airtel has expanded the availability of its Unlimited 4G + 5G Data plans to more telecom circles. Although there has been no official announcement or confirmation regarding this expansion, the plans are now live and available in additional circles at the time of writing.
Airtel’s Rs 399 (28 days), Rs 449 (28 days), Rs 1,099 (84 days), and Rs 3,999 (365 days) plans, offering Unlimited 4G + 5G Data, are now available in additional circles, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu.
1. Airtel Rs 399 Fully Unlimited Plan
Plan Type: Unlimited Data Plan Core Benefits: Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and Unlimited Data (Unlimited 4G + 5G data for all handsets without any daily data limits). Validity: 28 Days Rewards: Unlimited 4G + 5G data, Unlimited 5G Data (over and above plan limit, usable in 5G network areas only), Adobe Express Premium (12 Months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000), Airtel safe (Get real-time SPAM call alerts, fraud link blocking and protection from OTP-led bank frauds), and Free hellotunes for you (Set any one tune every 30 days for free). Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 14.25
2. Airtel Rs 449 Fully Unlimited Plan
Plan Type: Unlimited Data Plan Core Benefits: Unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and Unlimited Data. Post daily quota usage data speed will be up to 64 Kbps. Validity: 28 Days Rewards: Unlimited 4G + 5G data, Unlimited 5G Data (over and above plan limit, usable in 5G network areas only), Adobe Express Premium (12 Months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000), SonyLIV + 18 OTTs as part of Airtel Xstream Play Subscription (28 days full access to 18+ OTTs such as Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Aha, Chaupal, SunNxt and more on Airtel Xstream Play Premium), Apple Music (Validity: 6 Month, stream over 100 million songs ad-free, once in lifetime free claim), Google One (Get 30 GB cloud storage till your pack validity), Airtel safe (Get real-time SPAM call alerts, fraud link blocking and protection from OTP-led bank frauds), and Free hellotunes for you (Set any one tune every 30 days for free). Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 16.04
Plan Type: Unlimited Data Plan Core Benefits: Unlimited Local and STD Calls, 100 SMS per day, and Unlimited 4G+5G Data Unlimited (for all handsets without any daily data limits). Validity: 84 Days Rewards: Unlimited 4G + 5G data, Unlimited 5G Data (over and above plan limit, usable in 5G network areas only), Airtel safe (Get real-time SPAM call alerts, fraud link blocking and protection from OTP-led bank frauds), and Free hellotunes for you (Set any one tune every 30 days for free). Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 13.08
4. Airtel Rs 3,999 Fully Unlimited Plan
Plan Type: Unlimited Data Plan Core Benefits: Unlimited Local and STD Calls, 100 SMS per day, and Unlimited Data (Unlimited 4G + 5G data for all handsets without any daily data limits). Validity: 365 Days Rewards: Unlimited 4G + 5G data, Unlimited 5G Data (over and above plan limit, usable in 5G network areas only), Airtel safe (Get real-time SPAM call alerts, fraud link blocking and protection from OTP-led bank frauds), and Free hellotunes for you (Set any one tune every 30 days for free). Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.96
Unlimited 4G and 5G Data
The unlimited 4G and 5G data can be used on all handsets without any daily data limits. However, usage beyond 300 GB within 30 days can be considered commercial usage.
Conclusion
With Unlimited 4G + 5G Data plans available across 28-day, 84-day, and 365-day validity options, Airtel appears to be offering unlimited data benefits across the country. This makes unlimited data available to both 4G and 5G users, irrespective of the handset they use. Furthermore, with this expansion, unlimited data benefits are now available to both Airtel prepaid and postpaid customers, as of the time of writing.
Do mention @TelecomTalk and let us know: Are you enjoying Airtel’s unlimited data offering? How has your experience been?