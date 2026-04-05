Airtel Fully Unlimited Recharge Packs Are Here: What You Get in April 2026

Reported by Kripa B 0

Bharti Airtel's new Fully Unlimited prepaid packs offer unlimited 4G and 5G data, voice calls, OTT benefits, and long-term validity options across select circles in India.

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Highlights

  • Unlimited 4G and 5G data offered across all packs.
  • Plans start at Rs 399 and go up to Rs 4,099 with up to 365 days validity.
  • Plans available in select telecom circles across India.

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Airtel Fully Unlimited Recharge Packs Are Here: What You Get in April 2026
Bharti Airtel has introduced a range of “Fully Unlimited” prepaid recharge packs across select telecom circles in India, offering bundled benefits such as unlimited voice calling, unlimited data access (4G and 5G) without daily limits, and value-added digital subscriptions. The plans, priced at Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 1,099, and Rs 4,099, are designed to cater to both short-term and long-term users, with varying validity periods and additional perks.

Also Read: Airtel’s Rs 399 Plan Offers Unlimited Data: Here’s What You Get




Airtel Rs 399 Fully Unlimited Plan

The Rs 399 plan offers 28 days of validity with unlimited local and STD calls, truly unlimited 4G and 5G data without daily caps, and 100 SMS per day. Subscribers also receive complimentary access to JioHotstar Mobile for 28 days, Adobe Express Premium for 12 months, Airtel’s spam protection service, and free hellotunes.

Airtel Rs 449 Fully Unlimited Plan

At Rs 449, Airtel provides a similar 28-day validity plan with unlimited calling, unlimited 4G and 5G data, and 100 SMS per day. In addition to these core benefits, users get a wider bouquet of digital services including JioHotstar Mobile (28 days), Apple Music access for six months, Google One cloud storage (30GB), Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 28 days with access to over 20 OTT platforms, Adobe Express Premium for one year, spam alerts, and free hellotunes.

Airtel Rs 1,099 Fully Unlimited Plan

For users seeking longer validity, the Rs 1,099 pack comes with an extended validity of 84 days. It includes unlimited voice calls, unlimited data with no daily limit, and 100 SMS per day. Additional benefits include unlimited 4G and 5G data usage across devices and complimentary hellotunes, allowing users to set one tune every 30 days for free.

Airtel Rs 4,099 Fully Unlimited Plan

At the premium end, Airtel’s Rs 4,099 annual plan offers 365 days of validity with unlimited local and STD calls, unlimited 4G and 5G data without daily restrictions, and 100 SMS per day. Subscribers also receive bundled benefits such as unlimited data usage across 4G and 5G networks and free hellotunes, where users can set one tune every 30 days at no cost.

Also Read: Airtel Postpaid Plans Now Offer Unlimited 4G and 5G Data Across India: March 2026 Edition

Plan Availability

These plans are currently available in select circles, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (East and West), Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, and Kolkata. Kindly check the availability of the respective plans in your circle via the Airtel Thanks app.

Unlimited 4G and 5G Data

The unlimited 4G and 5G data can be used on all handsets without any daily data limits. However, usage beyond 300 GB within 30 days may be considered commercial usage.

With these offerings, Airtel is positioning its fully unlimited packs as comprehensive solutions that combine connectivity with entertainment and productivity services, reflecting the growing demand for bundled digital services among prepaid users in India.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

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