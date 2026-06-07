Redmi Turbo 5 Confirmed to Feature 50MP OIS Camera

Xiaomi has now confirmed the launch of Redmi Turbo 5 in India. The launch of the device is very close, and with that, the company has also confirmed the camera details of the device. Gradually, day by day, as the launch nears, Xiaomi is unveiling key specifications about the phone. It looks as if Xiaomi is trying to position this device as premium range phone that’s value for money. The camera hardware specifications are now confirmed, and while they seem decent, the processing of image ultimately defines if the camera is good or not. So for that, you will have to wait a while.

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Key Highlights Redmi Turbo 5 is set to launch in India on June 16, 2026.

The phone will feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS and EIS, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

For selfies, Redmi Turbo 5 will come with a 20MP front camera.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

Xiaomi claims the device scores over 2.3 million points on AnTuTu and is expected to be priced below Rs 50,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 Camera Specifications

Xiaomi’s Redmi Turbo 5 will sport a 50MP OIS + EIS camera sensor at the back along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, the phone will also sport a 20MP front camera sensor. The display, battery and charging specifications are yet to be revealed by the brand.

Redmi Turbo 5 is confirmed to launch in India on June 16, 2026. Along with that, the brand has confirmed that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, with up to 24GB of RAM (LPDDR5x Ultra), and UFS 4.1 internal storage. The device is said to score more than 2.3 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark and is supposedly more powerful than the Vivo V70 5G and the OPPO Reno15 5G.

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