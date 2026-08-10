Reliance Jio Introduces Two New OTT Pass Packs Priced at Rs 550 and Rs 2,000

The Rs 2,000 OTT Pass, meanwhile, is valid for 365 days and provides 365GB of high-speed 4G/5G data, followed by unlimited data at 64 Kbps after the high-speed quota is consumed. Its effective cost works out to around Rs 5.48 per day, making it the lower-cost option on a daily basis for customers opting for a year-long subscription.
Both new packs bundle subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms and more than 1,000 live TV channels. The OTT offering includes YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Lite and JioHotstar, along with 12 additional platforms available through the JioTV mobile app. These include SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Kanccha Lannka, ETV Win, Chaupal, FanCode, Tarang Plus, Times Play and Hoichoi. Sports content is excluded from the SonyLIV and ZEE5 benefits.
The YouTube Premium subscription offers ad-free viewing, background playback and offline downloads, while Amazon Prime Lite provides access to its bundled Prime benefits. JioHotstar can be accessed through the JioHotstar app using the customer’s Jio number.
Subscribers also get access to 1,000+ live TV channels through the JioTV app. The channel lineup covers networks and content from JioStar, Sony Entertainment Network, Sun TV Network, Warner Bros. Discovery, ETV and others, with sports excluded from the specified JioStar and Sony Entertainment Network offerings.
The new passes are data-only add-on packs. Unlimited 5G benefits are available subject to an active eligible base plan, a compatible 5G device and a connection to the Jio True 5G network.
The Rs 550 pack is available only with active three-month and one-year base plans. It is not available with voice-only plans. Unlimited 5G is available for the validity period of the base plan or 84 days, whichever is lower.
The Rs 2,000 pack requires an active one-year base plan and is not available with voice-only plans. Unlimited 5G is available for the validity period of the base plan or 365 days, whichever is lower.
Existing Rs 200 OTT Pass
The Rs 200 OTT Pass, which is already part of Jio’s portfolio, offers 28 days of validity, 30GB of data, and unlimited 5G for eligible 1GB/day and 1.5GB/day active plans for up to 28 days when used with a compatible 5G device. It also includes subscriptions to 15 OTT apps and access to more than 1,000 TV channels, according to the plan information.
Jio Rs 550 OTT Pass Add-on Pack
Pack Type: 3M OTT Pass – 15 OTTs + 1000 TV Channels
Core Benefits: 90GB of high-speed 4G/5G data, after which unlimited data is available at 64 Kbps. Available with active 3 Months and 1 Year base plans (not available on Voice only plans). Unlimited 5G for base plan validity or 84 days whichever is lower, with a 5G device on the Jio True 5G network. This pack provides only data benefits.
Validity: 84 Days
Effective Price Per Day: Approximately Rs 6.55 per day
Subscriptions and Benefits: The pass includes subscriptions to 15 premium OTT platforms and 1000+ live TV channels in a single pack:
YouTube Premium: Ad-free viewing, background playback, and offline downloads (claim via MyJio).
Amazon Prime Lite: Access to Amazon Prime benefits (claim via MyJio).
JioHotstar: Access via the JioHotstar App using your Jio number.
12 additional OTT platforms via the JioTV mobile app: SonyLIV (sports excluded), ZEE5 (sports excluded), SunNXT, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Kanccha Lannka, ETV Win, Chaupal, FanCode, Tarang Plus, Times Play, and Hoichoi.
Live TV: Access to 1000+ live TV channels from JioStar (sports excluded), Sony Entertainment Network (sports excluded), Sun TV Network, Warner Bros. Discovery, ETV, and more on mobile via the JioTV app.
Jio Rs 2000 OTT Pass Add-on Pack
Pack Type: 12M OTT Pass – 15 OTTs + 1000 TV Channels
Core Benefits: 365GB of high-speed 4G/5G data, after which unlimited data is available at 64 Kbps. Available with an active 1 Year base plan (not available on Voice only plans). Unlimited 5G for base plan validity or 365 days whichever is lower, with a 5G device on the Jio True 5G network. This pack provides only data benefits.
Validity: 365 Days
Effective Price Per Day: Approximately Rs 5.48 per day
Subscriptions and Benefits: The pass includes subscriptions to 15 premium OTT platforms and 1000+ live TV channels in a single pack:
YouTube Premium: Ad-free viewing, background playback, and offline downloads (claim via MyJio).
Amazon Prime Lite: Access to Amazon Prime benefits (claim via MyJio).
JioHotstar: Access via the JioHotstar App using your Jio number.
12 additional OTT platforms via the JioTV mobile app: SonyLIV (sports excluded), ZEE5 (sports excluded), SunNXT, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Kanccha Lannka, ETV Win, Chaupal, FanCode, Tarang Plus, Times Play, and Hoichoi.
Live TV: Access to 1000+ live TV channels from JioStar (sports excluded), Sony Entertainment Network (sports excluded), Sun TV Network, Warner Bros. Discovery, ETV, and more on mobile via the JioTV app.
Also in the Jio 2026 Launch Series:
Reliance Jio Rs 200 OTT Pass Now Includes Rs 150 Cinepolis Movie Ticket Discount Offer
Jio Launches Rs 55 JioTV Pro Pack With Over 1,000 Live TV Channels and 10MB Data Benefit
Jio Launches Rs 798 Football Pass Data Pack With ZEE5 Subscription
FIFA WC26: Jio Launches Rs 798 Data Sachet for Broadband Users
Jio Youth and Gaming Plan: Reliance Jio Launches Youth and Gaming Plan Rs 459 Bundled with Snapchat+
Jio OTT Pass Pack: Jio Revamps Rs 200 Mega Content Add-On as OTT Pass with 15 OTT Apps, Unlimited 5G and 30GB Data
Reliance Jio Mega Content Plan Rs 500 and New Add-On Pack Rs 200 Benefits Detailed
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