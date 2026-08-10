Reliance Jio Introduces Two New OTT Pass Packs Priced at Rs 550 and Rs 2,000

India’s leading telecom provider, Reliance Jio, has introduced two new OTT Pass add-on packs priced at Rs 550 and Rs 2,000, aimed at customers seeking bundled access to digital entertainment and live television along with high-speed data. The new packs are available with 84-day and 365-day validity periods, respectively. Jio’s existing Rs 200 OTT Pass continues to be available with a 28-day validity period.

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Jio Rs 550 OTT Pass with 84-Day Validity

The Rs 550 OTT Pass comes with an 84-day validity and offers 90GB of high-speed 4G/5G data. Once the allotted data is exhausted, users can continue accessing data at speeds of up to 64 Kbps. The pack effectively costs around Rs 6.55 per day and is positioned as a three-month entertainment bundle.

Jio Rs 2,000 OTT Pass with 365-Day Validity

The Rs 2,000 OTT Pass, meanwhile, is valid for 365 days and provides 365GB of high-speed 4G/5G data, followed by unlimited data at 64 Kbps after the high-speed quota is consumed. Its effective cost works out to around Rs 5.48 per day, making it the lower-cost option on a daily basis for customers opting for a year-long subscription.

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OTT and Live TV Subscriptions

Both new packs bundle subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms and more than 1,000 live TV channels. The OTT offering includes YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Lite and JioHotstar, along with 12 additional platforms available through the JioTV mobile app. These include SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Kanccha Lannka, ETV Win, Chaupal, FanCode, Tarang Plus, Times Play and Hoichoi. Sports content is excluded from the SonyLIV and ZEE5 benefits.