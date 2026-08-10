5G Network Slicing Could Redefine How Telecom Services Are Delivered
Network slicing is emerging as a new way for telecom operators to differentiate services across customer segments, enabling dedicated network experiences for first responders, enterprises, broadcasters and consumers while also creating new opportunities for premium services.
ByRhys HansonBusiness Development Manager at Rogers Communications,
Network slicing is quickly becoming the next competitive battleground for telecom providers, not because it’s a novel piece of infrastructure, but because of what it lets carriers do commercially split one physical network into multiple virtual ones, each tuned and priced for a different segment.
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Key Highlights
Network slicing allows operators to create multiple virtual networks over shared physical infrastructure.
Different slices can be configured for first responders, enterprises, broadcasters and consumers.
Rogers, Bell and Telus have already tested network slicing across multiple use cases in Canada.
The technology could help operators differentiate premium plans through network performance rather than price alone.
Network slicing may become increasingly important as operators look for growth beyond subscriber additions.
In the U.S., T-Mobile’s T-Priority is the clearest example. It carves out a dedicated slice of the 5G network for first responders, giving police, fire, and EMS guaranteed speed and priority access even during peak congestion — a premium experience built and sold around a specific customer segment’s needs.
Canada is heading in the same direction, and for a very specific reason. Population growth, long the industry’s easiest lever for adding subscribers, has slowed sharply as immigration targets have been scaled back. With fewer new customers to sign, carriers can’t rely on volume the way they used to.
The next best lever is getting more value out of the customers they already have by improving ARPU — not by raising prices across the board, but by giving people a reason to move up the rate card voluntarily.
Moving Customers to Premium Plans
That’s a harder sell than it sounds. Consumers are price-sensitive, and Canada’s current market is in the middle of an aggressive discounting war, which makes it even tougher to justify a premium tier on price alone.
So carriers have gotten more strategic about how they build in that incentive. Device financing is one lever entry-level plans typically carry a smaller phone discount than premium plans, a gap that didn’t always exist. Historically, device discounts were flat across the board regardless of plan tier.
Canadian Operators Test Network Slicing
Network slicing gives carriers a second, more technical lever – and Canadian operators are already testing it.
Rogers ran the country’s first 5G network slicing trial in partnership with Ericsson across Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, with plans to dedicate a slice to emergency services and separate fixed and mobile traffic.
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri has said publicly that slicing remains an active opportunity to drive more value into premium plans, where higher tiers already get faster speeds for longer before being throttled.
Bell has trialed 5G+ Advanced network slicing for broadcast-grade reporting and public safety communications. Telus tested a dedicated slice for Edmonton police during a recent NHL playoff run.
The pattern across all of these is the same slicing turns network performance itself into a segmentable, sellable product.
A first responder, a broadcaster, an enterprise customer, and an everyday consumer no longer have to share one undifferentiated pipe. They can each get a version of the network tuned, and priced, for what they actually need.
That’s the real story here. Network slicing isn’t just a technical upgrade under the hood. It’s becoming one of the clearest tools carriers have to grow revenue per customer in a market where growing the customer base itself is no longer guaranteed.
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FAQs
What is 5G network slicing?
Network slicing allows telecom operators to split one physical network into multiple virtual networks, with each slice tuned for the requirements of a particular customer segment.
How can network slicing benefit different users?
Network slicing can provide different network experiences based on specific requirements. The article highlights first responders, broadcasters, enterprise customers and everyday consumers as examples of users who could receive connectivity tailored to their needs.
How is network slicing being used for public safety?
T-Mobile’s T-Priority in the US, which uses a dedicated 5G network slice for first responders, including police, fire and emergency medical services, with priority access during network congestion.
Are telecom operators in Canada testing 5G network slicing?
Rogers has conducted network slicing trials with Ericsson, while Bell has trialled slicing for broadcast and public safety communications and Telus tested a dedicated slice for Edmonton police.
Why could network slicing become important for telecom operators?
Network slicing can allow operators to differentiate network performance for different customer needs. The author argues that it could also help operators grow revenue per customer as subscriber-base growth becomes less predictable.