Vivo S2 5G VS Realme 16 Pro 5G: Which is Better

Vivo S2 5G, launched on August 6, offers solid specifications, including a premium curved AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 chipset. The Realme 16 Pro, one of the best-selling phones, features a bigger flat AMOLED display, a 200MP camera sensor, and a MediaTek 7300 Max chipset. Here is all we know so far:
Vivo recently launched its new S series phone, the Vivo S2 5G, on August 6, 2026. It offers a premium design with a curved AMOLED display, a matte finish, and a dual-camera setup on the rear. It is powered by the Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, with a Bevolt lithium-ion battery. On the other hand, we have another power-packed phone, the Realme 16 Pro 5G, launched back in January 2026, which also comes with a premium design, an anchored dual-camera setup on the rear, and a flat AMOLED screen on the front, powered by the Dimensity 7300 Max chip under the hood.
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Key Highlights
Vivo S2 was launched recently. Here is a detailed comparison between the S2 phone and the Realme 16 Pro 5G, which was launched in January 2026.
Vivo S2 comes with a curved AMOLED panel, while the Realme 16 Pro gets a flat AMOLED panel on the front.
Vivo S2 comes with a 50MP main sensor, while the Realme 16 Pro has a larger 200MP main sensor.
The Vivo S2 is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7360 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
The Dimensity 7360 chip offers solid, almost flagship-like performance according to benchmark aggregators.
MediaTek Dimensity 7360 achieves around 925,409 points on the AnTuTu 11 benchmark, while Geekbench 6 reports 1025 points for single-core and 2882 points for multi-core performance. The chipset was launched back in May 2025.
The Realme 16 Pro is powered by another 4nm-based MediaTek Chipset, the Dimensity 7300 Max 5G chip, which offers similar performance and efficiency and achieved around 983,589 points on AnTuTu 11, and Geekbench 6 reports a score of 1003 points for single-core performance and 2869 points for multi-core performance.
Both chips report similar scores; however, the Dimensity 7300 Max was launched in June 2026. Alongside the new chipset, you get up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
Camera
On the camera end, both Vivo S2 and Realme 16 Pro offer solid hardware for the price.
The Vivo S2 comes with a dual-camera setup, while the Realme 16 Pro comes with a dual-camera setup.
The Vivo S2 has a horizontally housed dual-camera setup with a circular flash.
The main sensor is a Sony IMX 852 50MP with an f/1.8 aperture lens. It also includes a 2MP bokeh sensor and a 32MP front selfie shooter.
On the camera front, the Realme 16 Pro features a top-rated 200MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP ultrawide angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view.
On the front, you get a 50MP selfie shooter placed in a single punch hole in the center with an f/2.4 aperture lens.
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FAQs
Which is better, Vivo S2 5G or Realme 16 Pro 5G?
The Realme 16 Pro 5G is the better all-rounder, offering a 200MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, 80W charging, up to 12GB of RAM, and longer software support. The Vivo S2 is a better choice if you prefer a curved AMOLED display and a larger battery.
Vivo S2 5G or Realme 16 Pro 5G: Which phone has the better camera?
The Realme 16 Pro 5G has a more versatile camera setup, with a 200MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The Vivo S2 has a 50MP Sony main camera paired with a 2MP bokeh sensor.
Does the Vivo S2 have an ultrawide camera?
No, the Vivo S2 5G's dual-camera setup has a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP bokeh sensor. It does not include a dedicated ultrawide camera.
Vivo S2 5G or Realme 16 Pro 5G: Which processor is more powerful?
The Dimensity 7360 in the Vivo S2 and the Dimensity 7300 Max in the Realme 16 Pro offer broadly similar performance. However, the Realme 16 Pro has a slightly higher reported AnTuTu score.
Vivo S2 5G or Realme 16 Pro 5G: Which phone should you buy?
Choose the Realme 16 Pro 5G if you prioritise camera hardware, faster charging, more RAM, and longer software support. Choose the Vivo S2 5G if you prefer a curved AMOLED display, a slightly larger battery, and Vivo's premium design.