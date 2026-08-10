Vivo S2 5G VS Realme 16 Pro 5G: Which is Better

Vivo recently launched its new S series phone, the Vivo S2 5G, on August 6, 2026. It offers a premium design with a curved AMOLED display, a matte finish, and a dual-camera setup on the rear. It is powered by the Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, with a Bevolt lithium-ion battery. On the other hand, we have another power-packed phone, the Realme 16 Pro 5G, launched back in January 2026, which also comes with a premium design, an anchored dual-camera setup on the rear, and a flat AMOLED screen on the front, powered by the Dimensity 7300 Max chip under the hood.

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Key Highlights

  • Vivo S2 was launched recently. Here is a detailed comparison between the S2 phone and the Realme 16 Pro 5G, which was launched in January 2026.
  • Vivo S2 comes with a curved AMOLED panel, while the Realme 16 Pro gets a flat AMOLED panel on the front.
  • Vivo S2 comes with a 50MP main sensor, while the Realme 16 Pro has a larger 200MP main sensor.

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Here is a detailed comparison between the Vivo S2 and Realme 16 Pro.

Also Read: Redmi Note 17 5G mAhster Edition, Vivo S2 India Launch – Live

Vivo S2 5G vs Realme 16 Pro 5G – Ultimate Specification Comparison

vivos2 realme16 pro 5g which is better

Here is a detailed comparison between the recently launched Vivo S2 5G and the January-launched Realme 16 Pro in terms of design, display, processor, RAM, storage, battery and software.

Previously, we even compared the Vivo S2 with the Galaxy A37 5G and the Vivo S2 with the V70 5G.