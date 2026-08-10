Vivo S2 5G VS Realme 16 Pro 5G: Which is Better

Vivo recently launched its new S series phone, the Vivo S2 5G, on August 6, 2026. It offers a premium design with a curved AMOLED display, a matte finish, and a dual-camera setup on the rear. It is powered by the Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, with a Bevolt lithium-ion battery. On the other hand, we have another power-packed phone, the Realme 16 Pro 5G, launched back in January 2026, which also comes with a premium design, an anchored dual-camera setup on the rear, and a flat AMOLED screen on the front, powered by the Dimensity 7300 Max chip under the hood.

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Here is a detailed comparison between the Vivo S2 and Realme 16 Pro.

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Here is a detailed comparison between the recently launched Vivo S2 5G and the January-launched Realme 16 Pro in terms of design, display, processor, RAM, storage, battery and software.

Previously, we even compared the Vivo S2 with the Galaxy A37 5G and the Vivo S2 with the V70 5G.

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Design

The Vivo S2 5G has a new plastic chassis and frame with a curved glass finish on the front. Its regal bronze colour gives a premium, glossy look and feel.

The Realme 16 Pro 5G also has a plastic frame and back with a glass front, but features a flat screen.

Display

Vivo S2 5G features a 6.83-inch 3D curved glass AMOLED display panel supporting up to a 120Hz refresh rate and brightness up to 3,000 nits.

The Vivo S2 has HDR+ certification, ensuring support for high-quality content on streaming platforms like Netflix.

The display is protected with Schott Xensation Core and Mohs Level 4.

The Realme 16 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a big 6.78-inch flat AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate support; it has a bright display in this price segment, up to 6500 nits.

The display produces around 1 billion colours, making it among the best colour-accurate displays for the price.

Also Read: Vivo T5e Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Processor, RAM and Storage

The Vivo S2 is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7360 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Dimensity 7360 chip offers solid, almost flagship-like performance according to benchmark aggregators.

MediaTek Dimensity 7360 achieves around 925,409 points on the AnTuTu 11 benchmark, while Geekbench 6 reports 1025 points for single-core and 2882 points for multi-core performance. The chipset was launched back in May 2025.

The Realme 16 Pro is powered by another 4nm-based MediaTek Chipset, the Dimensity 7300 Max 5G chip, which offers similar performance and efficiency and achieved around 983,589 points on AnTuTu 11, and Geekbench 6 reports a score of 1003 points for single-core performance and 2869 points for multi-core performance.

Both chips report similar scores; however, the Dimensity 7300 Max was launched in June 2026. Alongside the new chipset, you get up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Camera

On the camera end, both Vivo S2 and Realme 16 Pro offer solid hardware for the price.

The Vivo S2 comes with a dual-camera setup, while the Realme 16 Pro comes with a dual-camera setup.

The Vivo S2 has a horizontally housed dual-camera setup with a circular flash.

The main sensor is a Sony IMX 852 50MP with an f/1.8 aperture lens. It also includes a 2MP bokeh sensor and a 32MP front selfie shooter.

On the camera front, the Realme 16 Pro features a top-rated 200MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP ultrawide angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view.

On the front, you get a 50MP selfie shooter placed in a single punch hole in the center with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

Also Read: Vivo X300e Launching Today with Flagship Camera and Battery

Battery

Under the hood, the Vivo S2 uses lithium-ion battery-based Bevolt technology.

This allowed Vivo to avoid switching to a Silicon-Carbon battery and stick to lithium-ion while offering bigger capacity with a slimmer body.

The Vivo S2 packs a massive 7,050 mAh battery with faster 44W wired charging.

The Vivo S2 supports Bypass charging, which helps reduce battery cycles and improve battery life in the long run.

The Realme 16 Pro comes with a 7,000mAh Titan battery with 80W Ultra Charge support out of the box.

The Realme 16 Pro also comes with Bypass charging support.

Software

On the other side, the Vivo S2 will run on the latest Origin OS 6 based on Android 16.

It promises around 3 major OS upgrades and 5 years of security patch updates.

The Realme 16 Pro will get more OS upgrades and security patch updates, promising 4 years of OS upgrades and 6 years of security patch updates.

Also Read: Nothing, Vivo, Realme Raise Smartphone Prices: Here’s Why

Vivo S2 5G vs Realme 16 Pro 5G – Price Comparison

Vivo S2 phone was launched in two memory configurations, starting at 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs 39,999 for the introductory offer.

The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be priced around Rs 44,999. Vivo is also offering an additional Rs 1,000 off for students with valid IDs.

The phone will be launched in three colour options: Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze, and Silk White. Vivo S2 5G will go on sale from August 13, 2026.

On the other hand, the Realme 16 Pro 5G comes in three memory configurations. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 40,999.

The next variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 43,999. The top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 46,999.

The Realme 16 Pro is available in three colour options, including Master Gold, Pebble Grey, and Orchid Purple.

Vivo S2 5G VS Realme 16 Pro 5G: Which Phone is Better?

Both phones offer solid specs for the price. The Vivo S2 has an AMOLED panel, and the Realme 16 Pro 5G also features an AMOLED display.

The Vivo S2 has a lithium-ion battery, while the Realme 16 Pro comes with a silicon-carbon battery.

If you want a bigger display, a larger camera sensor, and a premium design, the Realme 16 Pro is the right choice.

It also receives more Android OS upgrades with extended security updates.

If you want a curved AMOLED panel and a bigger display, the Vivo S2 5G is the right choice.

Image Credits: Mukul Sharma, techr_j, techknight_yt

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