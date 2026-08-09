Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Tipped with A20 Pro, Camera Upgrade

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max, the top-tier model, is set to launch in September 2026. Ahead of the launch, leaks and rumours have surfaced about the upcoming device. Fresh leaks reveal the next iPhone Pro will feature a new Cherry colour option, a bigger battery, a faster and more efficient chipset, and a variable-aperture camera sensor.
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Key Highlights
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is set to bring major upgrades with the A20 Pro chipset, a bigger display, and a triple-housed variable-camera sensor.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro models, including the iPhone 18 Pro Max, will get a new Dark Cherry colour variant.
According to leaks, the iPhone 18 models are expected to launch between September 8 and September 10.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks Hint at New Chip and Colour Option Ahead of Launch
Here we cover the leaks and what to expect from the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max.
According to fresh leaks, the 2026 iPhone Pro models—the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max—will get a new colour option called Dark Cherry with deep red and pink undertones. This replaces the Cosmic Orange variant found in the iPhone 17 Pro models.
Alongside the Dark Cherry, you will get Black, Silver, and Light Blue variants too.
Under the hood, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be powered by the latest A20 Pro chipset.
This new 3nm-based chipset will likely use wafer-level multi-chip module packaging instead of the N3P packaging used in the previous A19 Pro chipset.
The major difference between wafer-level multi-chip module and N3P packaging is that the wafer-level multi-chip module integrates the transmitters close together to help reduce latency and improve battery efficiency.
The A20 Pro chipset will be coupled with upto 16GB of RAM with faster 1TB internal storage.
Apple is also adding a new network chip, the C2 modem, which promises improved 5G connectivity while reducing battery consumption.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to have a price hike this year amid rising memory costs from the AI boom.
According to leaks, the new iPhone 18 Pro Max might start around Rs 1,80,000 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
When is Apple launching the iPhone 18 Pro Max?
Apple has not confirmed the launch date of the iPhone 18 Pro Max, but some leaks claim it, along with the standard iPhone 18 and the much-anticipated iPhone Ultra foldable, will launch between September 8 and September 10, 2026.
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FAQs
When will the iPhone 18 Pro Max launch?
Apple is already gearing up to launch its next-generation iPhone 18 models for September 2026. Although the official launch date is not confirmed, leaks suggest it will be between September 8 and September 10, 2026.
What chipset will the iPhone 18 Pro Max use?
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max will be powered by the latest A20 Pro chipset, a new 3nm-built chip under a wafer-level multi-chip module, promising improved battery efficiency and reduced latency, making it a great choice for AI tasks.
How much RAM will the iPhone 18 Pro Max have?
Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature up to 16GB of RAM.
What camera will the iPhone 18 Pro Max have?
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to have a 5,567mAh battery, larger than its predecessor. However, only the eSIM-only variant will get the bigger battery. In a few countries, including India, where the iPhone supports physical SIMs with eSIM, the battery might be around 200mAh smaller.
How much will the iPhone 18 Pro Max cost in India?
Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could start at Rs 1,80,000 in India, but the final price is not confirmed.