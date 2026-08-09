Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Tipped with A20 Pro, Camera Upgrade

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max, the top-tier model, is set to launch in September 2026. Ahead of the launch, leaks and rumours have surfaced about the upcoming device. Fresh leaks reveal the next iPhone Pro will feature a new Cherry colour option, a bigger battery, a faster and more efficient chipset, and a variable-aperture camera sensor.

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Key Highlights Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is set to bring major upgrades with the A20 Pro chipset, a bigger display, and a triple-housed variable-camera sensor.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro models, including the iPhone 18 Pro Max, will get a new Dark Cherry colour variant.

According to leaks, the iPhone 18 models are expected to launch between September 8 and September 10.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks Hint at New Chip and Colour Option Ahead of Launch

Here we cover the leaks and what to expect from the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max.

According to fresh leaks, the 2026 iPhone Pro models—the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max—will get a new colour option called Dark Cherry with deep red and pink undertones. This replaces the Cosmic Orange variant found in the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Alongside the Dark Cherry, you will get Black, Silver, and Light Blue variants too.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Deal: Buy Now or Wait for iPhone 18 Pro?

Display

This covers the design. According to leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a top-of-the-line 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness.