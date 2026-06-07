Apple’s upcoming conference, WWDC 2026, is around the corner, and already new leaks showcasing the aluminium frames of iPhone 18 Pro models have surfaced online the aluminium frames do leave us with a hint that the upcoming flagships are set to have a different range of colours. Let’s take a deep dive into what Apple is cooking for its new flagships for this year.

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Key Highlights Apple has taken an U-turn from Titaitnum frames for its flagship models - Set to retain Aluminum frames for iPhone 18 Pro.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro to get a major camera upgrade with "Variable Aperture"

Apple iPhone 18 models will get a launch date in August and expected to launch in September.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Goes Aluminum in 3 New Colors

New leaked chassis shows the Cupertino-based giant’s upcoming flagship will be launched in three colours, including Dark Cherry, Cloud Blue, and Black. Over and above, it looks like Apple has taken a complete U-turn on using Titanium frames for its flagship and will retain the same aluminium frame for iPhone 18 Pro.

Among the three colour variants, the darker red or wine-inspired Dark Cherry variant might be chosen as the flagship variant, similar to how we got to see Apple iPhone 17 Pro’s Cosmic Orange last year.

Apart from the Dark Cherry, the color palette for the iPhone 18 Pro models includes Cloud Blue and Black. For the Cloud Blue variant, Cupertino Giant is going for a brighter shade but a little darker compared to the Mist Blue variant of the existing iPhone 17 model.

Last but not least, the iPhone 18 Pro will also come in a Dark Black colour variant, which will be a suitable fit for users who prefer dark colours over other shades like matte black and space gray, which were previously released.

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