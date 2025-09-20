iPhone 17 Pro Cosmic Orange Hands On

iPhone 17 Pro is now available in India. The iPhone 17 Pro will come in three colours - Cosmic Orange, Refined Silver, and Deep Blue. The iPhone 17 Pro starts in India at Rs 1,34,900 with 256GB of internal storage. The iPhone 17 Pro brings design changes, and ones that some people have critised. We have had this device on our hands for some time today, and this was a retail unit. The retail unit is again the Cosmic Orange variant, and its look and feel is just stunning. Take a look below.









Read More - iPhone 18 Pro Tipped to Feature Transparent Back

iPhone 17 Pro Hands On: Feel and Photos

Right off the bat, Apple has nailed the design. The soft curves (the roundedness) of the iPhone 17 Pro feels too good in the hands, super comfortable. I saw the Deep Blue varian as well, and I would any day pick the Cosmic Orange variant of the phone. The colour is maintained throughout the body, even in the charging pin inside the USB Type-C port. There's of course Camera Control on the right with the power button. On the left, there's volume rockers along with the Action Button.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in India: Price and Specs

The camera panel is interesting. It looks new, but isn't completely new (if you know what I mean.) The Lidar Sensor and the flash are on the far right. The display is pretty standard compared to the last few generations. There's a lot to unpack about this new iPhone 17 Pro. Stay tuned for more content on the phone, including its reviews.