Vodafone Idea Says Everyone is a Priority as Company Adds Over 2.2 Lakh New Towers

Vodafone Idea (Vi) said it is continuing to strengthen its network infrastructure with a customer-first approach, reinforcing its commitment to delivering seamless connectivity across the country. “Everyone is a priority with Vi,” the telco’s official Support account shared in a post on X on May 27, 2026.
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Key Highlights
Vi added over 2,20,000 new towers as part of its network expansion drive.
Vodafone Idea expanded Vi 5G services to more than 110 cities.
The telco deployed AI-based self-optimising network technology for better connectivity.
Vi reiterated its customer-first approach with the slogan Everyone is a priority.
The development comes amid discussions around 5G SA Network Slicing and priority networks in India.
Vi Expands Network Infrastructure Across India
The telecom operator announced that it has added more than 2,20,000 new towers and expanded its Vi 5G services to over 110 cities as part of its ongoing network enhancement initiatives.
AI-Based Self-Optimising Technology
Vi further stated that it has deployed AI-based self-optimising network technology designed to intelligently adapt to varying usage conditions and improve connectivity, particularly in high-density and crowded areas.
The company said its continued investments in network infrastructure are aimed at ensuring a seamless and improved experience for users, reiterating that “everyone is a priority” with Vi.
Vi’s “Everyone is a Priority” Campaign
“Everyone is a priority with Vi.
That’s why we’re continuously strengthening our network – we have added 2,20,000+ new towers, expanded Vi 5G in 110+ cities, and AI-based self-optimizing network technology that intelligently adapts to help deliver stronger connectivity – even in crowded areas.
Because a stronger network should feel strong for everyone, everywhere,” shared the official Vi Customer Care account, along with media containing “Strong… equal network” slogans in the Hindi written in English, probably targeting the masses.
This post on social media comes amid Indian private operators sharing their views with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on priority networks via 5G SA Network Slicing technology. Airtel claimed to be the first in India to launch a Priority Network Service for postpaid customers via Network Slicing technology.
What is Network Slicing in layman’s terms:
Traditional networks are like all vehicles sharing the same lanes.
Network slicing creates dedicated lanes for different types of traffic — ambulances, buses, VIP vehicles, or cargo trucks — so each gets the service quality it needs. According to white papers, telcos, handset vendors, and telecom network gear vendors, network slicing is considered one of the most important enterprise features of 5G SA (Standalone) because it enables telecom operators to offer customised network services to customers or industries.
Vi CEO Shares Q4 FY26 Network Expansion Details
“Over the last 6 quarters we have deployed over Rs 16,000 Crore and added approximately 30,000 unique broadband towers and expanded capacity by adding over 126,000 new broadband layers. We also expanded 4G capacity by over 27 percent, and improved our 4G population coverage over 86 percent on pan India basis to deliver superior connectivity and experience to our customers,” said Abhijit Kishore, chief executive officer of Vodafone Idea, in the Q4 FY 2025-2026 earnings conference call dated May 18, 2026.
“We have always maintained that consistent and right investment has been key in stemming our subscriber losses and we are now witnessing tangible outcomes as 4G coverage and 5G presence deepens across circles,” the CEO continued.
“On 5G, we have made substantial strides. Since the launch of our 5G services in Mumbai in March 2025, we have expanded our 5G footprint significantly and I am pleased to share that our 5G services are now live in over 80 cities across all our 17 circles where we have 5G spectrum. This expansion underscores our commitment to delivering a superior network experience to our customers.”