Vodafone Idea Says Everyone is a Priority as Company Adds Over 2.2 Lakh New Towers

Vodafone Idea (Vi) said it is continuing to strengthen its network infrastructure with a customer-first approach, reinforcing its commitment to delivering seamless connectivity across the country. “Everyone is a priority with Vi,” the telco’s official Support account shared in a post on X on May 27, 2026.

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Key Highlights Vi added over 2,20,000 new towers as part of its network expansion drive.

Vodafone Idea expanded Vi 5G services to more than 110 cities.

The telco deployed AI-based self-optimising network technology for better connectivity.

Vi reiterated its customer-first approach with the slogan Everyone is a priority.

The development comes amid discussions around 5G SA Network Slicing and priority networks in India.

Vi Expands Network Infrastructure Across India

The telecom operator announced that it has added more than 2,20,000 new towers and expanded its Vi 5G services to over 110 cities as part of its ongoing network enhancement initiatives.

AI-Based Self-Optimising Technology

Vi further stated that it has deployed AI-based self-optimising network technology designed to intelligently adapt to varying usage conditions and improve connectivity, particularly in high-density and crowded areas.

The company said its continued investments in network infrastructure are aimed at ensuring a seamless and improved experience for users, reiterating that “everyone is a priority” with Vi.

Vi’s “Everyone is a Priority” Campaign

“Everyone is a priority with Vi.

That’s why we’re continuously strengthening our network – we have added 2,20,000+ new towers, expanded Vi 5G in 110+ cities, and AI-based self-optimizing network technology that intelligently adapts to help deliver stronger connectivity – even in crowded areas.