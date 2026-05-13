Better 5G Experience Than Rivals Will Drive Market Share Growth, Says Jio Executive

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited has said that its superior 5G network experience, compared to competitors, is expected to support further gains in market share, alongside continued growth in both connectivity and digital services. Speaking during the Q4 FY2025–26 media and analyst call held on April 24, 2026, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Head of Strategy Anshuman Thakur said the company continues to see momentum across its business segments, driven by a combination of network strength and an expanding digital portfolio.

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Digital Services Growing Faster on Smaller Base

Responding to investor queries on growth drivers, Thakur said Jio’s digital services business is growing at a faster pace primarily because it is built on a smaller base. He pointed to increasing traction in data centre services such as Meghraj, along with AI cloud offerings, enterprise solutions and newly introduced products. These segments, he said, are scaling rapidly as customer adoption improves.

“The digital services are growing off a smaller base. So, in terms of percentage growth, you will expect to see higher growth there. We are launching more services. We have spoken about our data center offering, Meghraj, where the scale of that customer update has picked up quite a bit. Our AI cloud offering plus some of the new products we have launched, plus our enterprise offering. That is expected to grow faster, just because it is growing off a smaller base, the percentage growth will be faster. Not to say that Jio or the connectivity piece will not grow, that will also continue to grow, but you expect digital services to grow faster,” Thakur said.

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