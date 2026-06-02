Vivo X500 Ultra Could Feature 10x Optical Zoom

Smartphone cameras have come a long way over the past few years, with brands focusing on larger sensors, advanced image processing and more sophisticated camera systems. Now, a new leak suggests that the next battleground could once again be optical zoom. According to recent reports, Vivo is testing a 10x telephoto camera for what is believed to be the upcoming Vivo X500 Ultra. While the feature remains unconfirmed, the leak points to a broader trend as smartphone makers continue pushing the limits of long-range photography.

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Key Highlights A new leak suggests Vivo is testing a dedicated 10x telephoto camera for its next flagship, the Vivo X500 Ultra.

The move could represent a major upgrade over the current zoom setup found on the Vivo X300 Ultra.

Rival brands such as Oppo and Huawei have already introduced advanced long-range optical zoom systems in their premium smartphones.

The leak reflects a broader industry trend where manufacturers are focusing on camera versatility rather than simply increasing megapixel counts.

If implemented, the 10x telephoto camera could help Vivo strengthen its position in the premium smartphone photography segment.

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Vivo May Be Preparing a Major Zoom Upgrade with X500 Ultra

The leak suggests Vivo is experimenting with a dedicated 10x telephoto camera for its next Ultra flagship. If the company ultimately decides to ship the feature, it would mark a notable shift from its current approach.

The existing Vivo X300 Ultra relies on a 200MP periscope camera that delivers around 3.7x optical zoom before software enhancements take over. That setup has helped Vivo remain competitive in mobile photography, but rival brands have started moving further into long-range optical zoom territory.

A dedicated 10x optical zoom camera could provide users with greater reach while potentially preserving more image quality than heavily cropped digital zoom. Such a move would also position Vivo more directly against other camera-focused flagship smartphones.

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