Vivo X500 Ultra Could Feature 10x Optical Zoom

Smartphone cameras have come a long way over the past few years, with brands focusing on larger sensors, advanced image processing and more sophisticated camera systems. Now, a new leak suggests that the next battleground could once again be optical zoom. According to recent reports, Vivo is testing a 10x telephoto camera for what is believed to be the upcoming Vivo X500 Ultra. While the feature remains unconfirmed, the leak points to a broader trend as smartphone makers continue pushing the limits of long-range photography.
The existing Vivo X300 Ultra relies on a 200MP periscope camera that delivers around 3.7x optical zoom before software enhancements take over. That setup has helped Vivo remain competitive in mobile photography, but rival brands have started moving further into long-range optical zoom territory.
A dedicated 10x optical zoom camera could provide users with greater reach while potentially preserving more image quality than heavily cropped digital zoom. Such a move would also position Vivo more directly against other camera-focused flagship smartphones.
Rival Brands Have Already Raised the Bar
Vivo would not be entering unfamiliar territory. Several smartphone makers have already demonstrated that there is growing interest in extending optical zoom capabilities.
Oppo’s Find X9 Ultra is reported to feature a dual-telephoto approach, combining a 200MP 3x telephoto camera with a separate 50MP 10x periscope camera the setup allows the device to cover a wider range of focal lengths without relying entirely on digital cropping.
Huawei also attracted attention with its Pura 80 Ultra, which introduced a 9.4x periscope zoom solution. The device showcased how far smartphone manufacturers have been willing to push optical reach while maintaining image quality.
With competitors continuing to invest in advanced zoom systems, it would not be surprising to see Vivo exploring similar technology for its future flagship devices.
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The Camera Race Has Moved Beyond Megapixels
For many years, smartphone marketing largely revolved around megapixel counts. More recently, however, manufacturers have shifted their focus toward areas that can deliver more meaningful real-world improvements.
Larger sensors, variable aperture systems, computational photography and advanced image processing have become increasingly important. Periscope cameras have also evolved rapidly, allowing smartphones to achieve levels of zoom that were once associated mainly with dedicated cameras.
This evolution has helped create a new competitive area within the premium smartphone market. Rather than simply offering higher resolution images, brands are now competing to deliver greater flexibility across different photography scenarios, including long-distance shots.
Vivo has traditionally been among the more aggressive smartphone makers when it comes to camera innovation, particularly through its long-standing partnership with Zeiss. That history makes the latest rumour easier to believe, even if the final hardware configuration remains undecided.
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Making a 10x Camera Is Not Easy
While a 10x telephoto camera sounds impressive on paper, implementing such technology is not straightforward. Longer optical zoom systems require additional internal space and can increase both complexity and cost.
Manufacturers must also balance camera performance with battery size, device thickness and overall weight. Delivering strong image quality across different zoom levels remains a significant engineering challenge.
For now, the reported 10x camera remains a test configuration rather than a confirmed product feature. However, the leak offers an early indication of where flagship smartphone photography may be headed next. As brands continue searching for new ways to differentiate premium devices, long-range optical zoom could once again become one of the industry’s most closely watched innovations.
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FAQs
What is the main camera upgrade rumored for the Vivo X500 Ultra?
The Vivo X500 Ultra is reportedly being tested with a dedicated 10x optical telephoto camera, potentially offering significantly improved long-range photography.
How does this compare to the current Vivo X300 Ultra?
The current Vivo X300 Ultra uses a 200MP periscope camera that provides around 3.7x optical zoom before relying on software-based enhancements.
Which competing smartphones already offer advanced zoom systems?
Reports suggest devices such as the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Huawei Pura 80 Ultra feature sophisticated long-range zoom solutions, including dedicated high-magnification periscope cameras.
Why are smartphone brands focusing more on zoom technology?
The smartphone camera race has evolved beyond megapixels, with brands increasingly prioritising larger sensors, better optics, computational photography, and versatile zoom capabilities that improve real-world photography.
Is the 10x telephoto camera confirmed for the Vivo X500 Ultra?
No. Current reports indicate Vivo is testing the feature internally. The final camera configuration could change before the device is officially announced.