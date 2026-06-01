Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Could Be the Most Interesting Phones this Month
One of the biggest reasons the Edge 70 Pro+ is generating interest is its camera setup. Motorola has already confirmed that the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP Sony LYT-710 primary sensor.
Motorola is preparing to expand its Edge 70 series in India with the launch of the Edge 70 Pro+ on June 4, 2026. While the company has already introduced the Edge 70 Fusion and Edge 70 Pro, the upcoming Pro+ model is expected to sit at the top of the lineup and bring a more premium experience to buyers.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is expected to launch in India on June 4, 2026, as the most premium model in the Edge 70 lineup.
The smartphone could feature a triple 50MP camera setup, including a 3.5x optical zoom periscope telephoto lens.
It is tipped to come with a 6.8-inch curved 1.5K display supporting a 144Hz refresh rate.
The device may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.
A large 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired and 15W wireless charging support is expected to be one of its key advantages.
Ahead of the launch, a leak has suggested that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ could be priced at Rs 47,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant if the leaked pricing proves accurate, Motorola could be positioning the devicein one of the most competitive segments of the Indian smartphone market, where brands such as OnePlus, iQOO and Realme are already fighting for attention.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Camera Could Be the Main Attraction
One of the biggest reasons the Edge 70 Pro+ is generating interest is its camera setup. Motorola has already confirmed that the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP Sony LYT-710 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus support, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3.5x optical zoom.
The periscope lens is particularly noteworthy because it remains relatively uncommon in the premium mid-range segment while many smartphones offer zoom capabilities through software processing or standard telephoto lenses, periscope cameras are generally associated with more expensive flagship devices.
For users who enjoy capturing portraits, travel photos or distant subjects, the inclusion of a dedicated periscope camera could become one of the phone’s strongest selling points.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Will Have Strong Hardware Across the Board
Beyond the cameras, Motorola appears to have focused on delivering a balanced hardware package. The Edge 70 Pro+ is expected to feature a 6.8-inch curved display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. This combination should appeal to users who consume a lot of content, play games or simply prefer smoother scrolling and animations.
Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. On paper, this should provide enough performance for demanding applications, multitasking and gaming. The hardware package suggests Motorola is aiming to offer a flagship-like experience without pushing the phone into flagship pricing territory.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Battery Life Could Be Another Advantage
Battery life is another area where the Edge 70 Pro+ looks promising. The smartphone is expected to pack a large 6,500mAh battery, which is considerably bigger than what many competitors offer in this segment. Motorola is also expected to include support for 90W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.
Can Motorola Stand Out in a Crowded Segment?
The premium mid-range smartphone segment in India has become increasingly crowded over the past few years. Buyers today expect strong cameras, premium designs, fast performance, long battery life and rapid charging, often at prices well below flagship devices.
If the leaked Rs 47,999 pricing turns out to be true, Motorola could have a compelling offering on its hands. The combination of a periscope camera, large battery, high-refresh-rate display and modern hardware gives the Edge 70 Pro+ several strengths that may help it stand out.
Of course, final judgement will depend on real-world performance, camera quality and software experience. However, based on what is known so far, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ appears to have the ingredients needed to become one of the most interesting Android smartphone launches of the month.
A small group of TelecomTalk readers helps keep this platform running. Support us if you find our work valuable.
FAQs
When will the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ launch in India?
The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is scheduled to launch in India on June 4, 2026.
What cameras are expected on the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+?
The phone is expected to feature a 50MP Sony LYT-710 primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom.
Which processor will power the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+?
The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset.
What battery and charging features are expected?
The Edge 70 Pro+ is tipped to pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.
What could be the price of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ in India?
According to leaks, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant could be priced at Rs 47,999 in India.