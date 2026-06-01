Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Could Be the Most Interesting Phones this Month

Motorola is preparing to expand its Edge 70 series in India with the launch of the Edge 70 Pro+ on June 4, 2026. While the company has already introduced the Edge 70 Fusion and Edge 70 Pro, the upcoming Pro+ model is expected to sit at the top of the lineup and bring a more premium experience to buyers.

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Key Highlights Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is expected to launch in India on June 4, 2026, as the most premium model in the Edge 70 lineup.

The smartphone could feature a triple 50MP camera setup, including a 3.5x optical zoom periscope telephoto lens.

It is tipped to come with a 6.8-inch curved 1.5K display supporting a 144Hz refresh rate.

The device may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

A large 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired and 15W wireless charging support is expected to be one of its key advantages.

Ahead of the launch, a leak has suggested that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ could be priced at Rs 47,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant if the leaked pricing proves accurate, Motorola could be positioning the device in one of the most competitive segments of the Indian smartphone market, where brands such as OnePlus, iQOO and Realme are already fighting for attention.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Camera Could Be the Main Attraction

One of the biggest reasons the Edge 70 Pro+ is generating interest is its camera setup. Motorola has already confirmed that the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP Sony LYT-710 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus support, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3.5x optical zoom.

The periscope lens is particularly noteworthy because it remains relatively uncommon in the premium mid-range segment while many smartphones offer zoom capabilities through software processing or standard telephoto lenses, periscope cameras are generally associated with more expensive flagship devices.

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