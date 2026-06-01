BSNL has deployed advanced technology to significantly expand mobile coverage across the rural parts of the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency, N.K. Premachandran MP said, according to a report published by The Hindu on May 31, 2026. Efforts to eliminate network dead zones in rural areas of the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency have received a major boost with the commissioning of 18 new BSNL telecom towers providing high-speed 4G connectivity.

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18 New BSNL 4G Towers Commissioned in Rural Kollam

The initiative, undertaken to enhance mobile coverage in remote and underserved regions, aims to improve digital access, support economic growth and promote social development in areas that have long faced connectivity challenges. The newly activated 4G towers have been installed at Cherukara, Kocharippa, Vanchiyodu, Peruvazhikkala, Achencoil ST Colony, Plamoodu-Vellimon, Rajachola, Panayam-Eroor, Eyyakkodu-Kadakkal, Rajakoop-Rosmala, Priya Estate-Aryankavu, Karayalanmerth, Thenmala Dam, Aduthala, Ashtamudi, Kelankavu, Kumbhavurutty and Moonnumukku.

The expanded network coverage is expected to bridge the digital divide and improve access to communication services for thousands of residents across these rural and remote localities.

Additional Towers Planned at Mampazhathara and Kuravanthavalam

“Furthermore, preparatory work is already underway to set up towers in two additional locations in Mampazhathara and Kuravanthavalam. Construction at these sites will be completed in a time-bound manner as soon as the State government authorities formally hand over the required land. This entire rural network expansion drive is being executed by including it under the Digital Bharat Nidhi project of the Telecommunications Department,” the MP said, according to the report.

References:

BSNL Stabilises Indigenous 4G Network Technology, Says Pemmasani

BSNL Has Successfully Transitioned from a 3G Provider to a Competitive 4G Player: Scindia