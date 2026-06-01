Reliance Jio Rs 189 Plan is Great for Users

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator in India, has a Rs 189 prepaid plan for consumers. This is the most affordable service validity prepaid plan from the telecom operator. The Rs 189 plan is great for users who want to keep their SIM active with basic data benefits. The plan comes with a service validity of 28 days. The Rs 199 plan is also there, but it comes with 18 days of service validity. The Rs 199 plan offers 1.5GB of daily data, which means it is a plan meant for consumers who want more data. Let’s first take a look at the Rs 189 prepaid plan.

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio's Rs 189 prepaid plan is currently the company's most affordable recharge that offers full service validity for 28 days.

The plan comes with 2GB of total high-speed data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS benefits.

Users also get complimentary access to JioTV and JioAICloud with the recharge.

After the bundled 2GB data is exhausted, internet speeds are reduced to 64 Kbps.

Consumers who need more data can consider the Rs 199 plan, which offers 1.5GB daily data but only 18 days of validity.

Reliance Jio Rs 189 Prepaid Plan for Users

Reliance Jio’s Rs 189 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data. This is the total amount of fair usage policy (FUP) data bundled for the users. There’s no more data. If you want more, then you will have to recharge with the data vouchers that Jio offers. Then, you get unlimited voice calling and 300 SMSes in total. When it comes to additional benefits, Jio doesn’t offer anything major. There’s free subscription to JioTV and JioAICloud. You can use your registered mobile number to log into these platforms for basic benefits.

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