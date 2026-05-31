Bharti Airtel has rolled out a limited-period Summer OTT Sale, offering Airtel Xstream Play Premium at Rs 99 per month, down from its regular price of Rs 149. The subscription bundles access to popular streaming platforms such as Sony LIV, Sun NXT, aha, and more than 17 additional OTT apps, giving users a wide range of entertainment options at a discounted price.

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Key Highlights Airtel has reduced the price of Xstream Play Premium from Rs 149 to Rs 99 per month for a limited period.

The subscription provides access to 20 OTT platforms through a single plan.

Included services feature Sony LIV, Sun NXT, aha, Lionsgate Play, Hungama, ManoramaMAX, and more.

The plan is valid for one month and effectively costs around Rs 3.30 per day.

Airtel also offers a Rs 279 combo pack that includes Netflix Basic, JioHotstar Super, ZEE5 Premium, and Xstream Play Premium benefits.

Airtel Summer OTT Sale

The offer also highlights upcoming content, including Gullak Season 5 and coverage of the India Women’s Tour of England, making it an attractive deal for streaming enthusiasts looking for premium content at a lower cost. Although there has been no official press release from the company, the offer is currently live across Airtel’s digital platforms, including the Airtel Thanks app and Airtel Xstream Play (web and app).

Airtel Xstream Play Premium – Rs 99

Pack Type: OTT Subscription Pack

Core Benefits: Access to the Airtel Xstream Play Premium content library and partner OTT platforms

Validity: 1 Month

Subscriptions and Benefits: Airtel Xstream Play Premium with access to Sony LIV, Sun NXT, aha, and 17+ additional OTT apps (for 1 month)

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Rs 3.30

Offer Price: Rs 99 per month (Limited-Period Summer OTT Sale)

Regular Price: Rs 149 per month