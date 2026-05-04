Airtel Prepaid Data Packs for Cricket Season: May 2026 Edition

Highlights
- Plans start as low as Rs 22 with daily data benefits.
- New cricket packs include JioHotstar mobile subscriptions.
- Up to 50GB data offered in high-value packs.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Indian telecom operator Airtel has introduced and revised a range of prepaid data packs to meet the surge in mobile streaming demand during the cricket season. The portfolio spans affordable daily packs, high-data offerings, and bundled plans with OTT subscriptions, including cricket-focused benefits. The telecom operator’s data packs continue to offer a range of high-speed data add-ons designed for prepaid users who exhaust their daily data limits. Check out all the prepaid data packs from the operator:
Bharti Airtel Prepaid Data Packs
1. Airtel Data Pack Rs 22
Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 1GB Data. Pack expires at midnight. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB.
Validity: 1 Day
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 22
2. Airtel Data Pack Rs 26
Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 1.5GB Data. Pack expires at midnight. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB.
Validity: 1 Day
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 26
3. Airtel Data Pack Rs 33
Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 2GB Data. Pack expires at midnight. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB.
Validity: 1 Day
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 33
4. Airtel Data Pack Rs 39
Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 3GB data per day (9GB total). Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB.
Validity: 3 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 13
5. Airtel Data Pack Rs 48
Pack Type: Data Pack with JioHotstar – New Launch : Cricket Pack
Core Benefits: 1GB Data. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.
Validity: 1 Month
Subscriptions and Benefits: JioHotstar Mobile for 1 Month.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 1.6