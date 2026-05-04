Airtel Prepaid Data Packs for Cricket Season: May 2026 Edition

Indian telecom operator Airtel has introduced and revised a range of prepaid data packs to meet the surge in mobile streaming demand during the cricket season. The portfolio spans affordable daily packs, high-data offerings, and bundled plans with OTT subscriptions, including cricket-focused benefits. The telecom operator’s data packs continue to offer a range of high-speed data add-ons designed for prepaid users who exhaust their daily data limits. Check out all the prepaid data packs from the operator:

  • Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
  • Source of Google
  • Source of Google

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Data Packs

1. Airtel Data Pack Rs 22

Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 1GB Data. Pack expires at midnight. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB.
Validity: 1 Day
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 22

2. Airtel Data Pack Rs 26

Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 1.5GB Data. Pack expires at midnight. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB.
Validity: 1 Day
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 26

3. Airtel Data Pack Rs 33

Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 2GB Data. Pack expires at midnight. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB.
Validity: 1 Day
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 33

4. Airtel Data Pack Rs 39

Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 3GB data per day (9GB total). Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB.
Validity: 3 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 13

5. Airtel Data Pack Rs 48

Pack Type: Data Pack with JioHotstar – New Launch : Cricket Pack
Core Benefits: 1GB Data. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.
Validity: 1 Month
Subscriptions and Benefits: JioHotstar Mobile for 1 Month.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 1.6