Nokia to Sell FWA CPE Business to Inseego; Become an 11 Percent Shareholder

Inseego and Nokia have announced that they have signed an agreement under which Inseego will acquire Nokia’s Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) customer premises equipment (CPE) business, subject to customary closing conditions. The acquisition is expected to significantly strengthen Inseego’s position in the global wireless broadband market by expanding its portfolio across fixed wireless, mobile broadband, and cloud-managed connectivity solutions for both consumer and enterprise segments. According to a joint statement dated April 30, 2026, the deal is projected to nearly double Inseego’s revenue and extend its global footprint.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Focus on 6G, AI, and Wireless Edge Innovation

The transaction also outlines plans for joint go-to-market initiatives focused on emerging technologies such as 6G and wireless edge computing. Both companies aim to capitalize on opportunities driven by artificial intelligence, while advancing innovation in FWA, carrier 5G monetization, and edge-based consumer and enterprise solutions.

“The transaction includes plans for joint go-to-market initiatives between the two companies in 6G and wireless edge to capture the opportunities in AI and to further advance the FWA business. The collaboration will also explore joint innovation and carrier 5G monetization opportunities, as well as consumer and enterprise growth opportunities at the wireless edge. These efforts are expected to support and drive customer continuity, future revenue growth, and technology leadership at the wireless edge,” the official release said.

Leadership Comments

Commenting on the development, Juho Sarvikas, CEO of Inseego, described the transaction as a transformative milestone for Inseego. “It expands our scale, broadens our portfolio, and positions us as a global leader in wireless broadband across consumer and business markets. Just as importantly, it creates strong collaboration opportunities with Nokia at the wireless edge, where AI-driven workloads, cloud connectivity, and next-generation networks are increasingly coming together. We are excited to work with Nokia to deliver continuity for both customers and employees today and drive even greater value together going forward.”

Read More