The global telecom industry body GSMA has said India cannot afford to remain a passive observer in the development of advanced 5G technologies as the country enters the next phase of digital infrastructure evolution. Highlighting the growing global momentum around 5G network slicing, GSMA said India is now well positioned to play a leading role in next generation connectivity, digital innovation and future 6G evolution, backed by large scale investments in standalone 5G infrastructure and strong policy support from the government and regulators.

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Key Highlights GSMA says India cannot afford to stay a passive observer in advanced 5G technologies

Network slicing is emerging as a major capability of standalone 5G networks

India has already invested more than Rs 4 lakh crore in 5G infrastructure

Countries like the US UK Singapore China and Malaysia are already exploring slicing services

GSMA says slicing can support healthcare smart cities manufacturing and public safety

Network Slicing Emerging as an Important 5G Capability

GSMA said network slicing is becoming one of the important capabilities enabled by standalone 5G networks and is already being explored or deployed across several international telecom markets under their respective regulatory and policy frameworks.

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The industry body noted that countries including China, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Malaysia have already launched or piloted slicing-enabled services focused on differentiated connectivity experiences, better network efficiency and evolving consumer and enterprise requirements.