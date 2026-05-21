Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is reassessing the structure and timing of Jio Platforms’ proposed IPO as geopolitical tensions, capital outflows, and valuation concerns weigh on India’s equity markets.
Reliance Industries has slowed preparations for the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its digital arm, Jio Platforms, as geopolitical tensions stemming from the war in Iran and continued market volatility complicate plans for what could become India’s largest-ever IPO, according to a Bloomberg report by P. R. Sanjai, Baiju Kalesh, Julia Fioretti, and Manuel Baigorri dated May 21, 2026.
The conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani is reviewing the structure of the share sale amid worsening market conditions and heightened uncertainty, according to people familiar with the matter, the report said. The company still plans to file draft paperwork for the IPO and could move ahead at any time, though no firm date has been set.
The conflict in the Middle East has weighed heavily on Indian equity markets, triggering capital outflows and delaying decision-making among some of Jio’s major investors. The resulting market weakness has intensified concerns around valuation, with the company facing challenges in balancing investor return expectations while generating sufficient market enthusiasm for the listing.
“The Middle East conflict has impacted the share sale plan in multiple ways: it worsened a downturn in Indian stocks, accelerated capital flight and slowed decision-making by some of Jio’s key stakeholders. At the heart of the issue is a valuation concern after a deepening slump in the country’s equity markets,” sources were quoted as saying in the report.
Valuation Concerns Intensify as Indian Markets Weaken
The downturn has also increased the possibility of Jio being valued below rival Bharti Airtel, people familiar with the matter reportedly said.
The planned listing would mark the first IPO by a major Reliance unit in nearly two decades and is expected to be a landmark transaction for India’s capital markets. The proposal received a boost in March after the government approved changes to listing norms aimed at facilitating larger public offerings.
However, Ambani’s pledge to complete the deal in the first half of this year is at risk. The company has also pivoted to offering entirely new shares, scrapping earlier plans of selldowns by existing investors, people familiar with the deal have said, according to the report.
The IPO is expected to raise as much as USD 4 billion, potentially surpassing the USD 3.3 billion raised by Hyundai Motor India to become India’s largest listing to date. Such a deal would provide a significant boost to domestic capital markets, where IPO fundraising has totalled around USD 3.5 billion so far this year, well below the record levels seen over the previous two years.
Global Investors Face Delays and Approval Challenges
Part of the reason is that India has been grappling with the broader economic impact of the Iran conflict, as rising oil prices threaten to increase the country’s import bill, according to the report. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to reduce fuel consumption and limit foreign travel, while the government has taken steps to protect foreign-exchange reserves and curb fund outflows.
The market downturn also threatens returns for Jio’s prominent global investors, including Meta Platforms, Alphabet’s Google, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Silver Lake, KKR & Co., Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic.
According to one of the people, the war has particularly slowed procedural approvals among some Middle Eastern investors, including board-level clearances tied to the transaction.
Wall Street Banks Continue Advisory Role on Proposed IPO
Jio has been working with a stable of Wall Street and domestic advisers on the deal. Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Morgan Stanley are advising on the deal, alongside local firms JM Financial Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., people familiar with the matter were quoted as saying.
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