Reliance Industries has slowed preparations for the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its digital arm, Jio Platforms, as geopolitical tensions stemming from the war in Iran and continued market volatility complicate plans for what could become India’s largest-ever IPO, according to a Bloomberg report by P. R. Sanjai, Baiju Kalesh, Julia Fioretti, and Manuel Baigorri dated May 21, 2026.

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Reliance Reviews Jio IPO Structure Amid Market Turbulence

The conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani is reviewing the structure of the share sale amid worsening market conditions and heightened uncertainty, according to people familiar with the matter, the report said. The company still plans to file draft paperwork for the IPO and could move ahead at any time, though no firm date has been set.

The conflict in the Middle East has weighed heavily on Indian equity markets, triggering capital outflows and delaying decision-making among some of Jio’s major investors. The resulting market weakness has intensified concerns around valuation, with the company facing challenges in balancing investor return expectations while generating sufficient market enthusiasm for the listing.

“The Middle East conflict has impacted the share sale plan in multiple ways: it worsened a downturn in Indian stocks, accelerated capital flight and slowed decision-making by some of Jio’s key stakeholders. At the heart of the issue is a valuation concern after a deepening slump in the country’s equity markets,” sources were quoted as saying in the report.

Valuation Concerns Intensify as Indian Markets Weaken

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