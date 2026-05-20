Vodafone Idea Needs Rs 1 Lakh Crore in 3 Years: Management

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, needs a massive Rs 1 lakh crore in the next three years. This money will let the telco continue on its growth trajectory. The amount was outlined by the management of the telecom operator at the earnings call of Vodafone Idea for Q4 FY26. Out of this, around Rs 45,000 crore will be spent on capex. The rest of the amount will go towards clearing statutory dues and servicing debt.

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Why Does Vi Require Rs 1 Lakh Crore?

Vodafone Idea needs Rs 1 lakh crore in three years because it has promised investors and the media that it plans to execute a capex of Rs 45,000 crore in the next three years. Along with this, around Rs 49,000 crore will go into paying off spectrum liability over the next three years. Then, there’s another Rs 5,000-6,000 crore debt that the company needs to pay off in the three years.

All of this approximately means that Vi needs Rs 1 lakh crore to sustain operations and meet commitments.

Vodafone Idea Raised Money via Equity and is Also in Talks to Raise More via Debt

Vodafone Idea has confirmed that it remains engaged with a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) for debt fundraise. The banks have requirements, and thus the debt money won’t come very easily. However, one good thing which Vi has done in the recent years is that it has reduced bank debt rapidly. This should instill confidence in the banks.