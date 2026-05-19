Vodafone Idea 5G Now Live in Gwalior

Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of its 5G services in Gwalior, further expanding its next-generation network presence in Madhya Pradesh following its recent rollout in Indore. The company said on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, that the expansion is part of its broader strategy to strengthen 5G connectivity across high-demand markets, including industrial corridors, urban clusters, and areas with significant data consumption.

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Key Highlights Vi has launched 5G services in Gwalior as part of its expansion in Madhya Pradesh.

The rollout comes after the telecom operator’s recent 5G launch in Indore.

Gwalior has been identified as a key market due to growing demand for high-speed internet and rising digital consumption.

Vi is focusing on high-demand areas such as industrial corridors, commercial hubs, tourist locations, and urban clusters.

Gwalior Emerges as a Key High-Consumption Market

Gwalior, regarded as a major cultural and commercial hub in the state, has witnessed rising demand for high-speed digital connectivity driven by students, businesses, and an increasing base of digital-first consumers.

According to Vi, the city’s growing appetite for data usage and enhanced mobile internet services makes it an important market in its network expansion plans.

Vodafone Idea Aims to Enhance User Network Experience

Commenting on the development, Kavita Nadkarni, Business Head – Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Vodafone Idea, said, “We are accelerating the expansion of Vi’s 5G network across Madhya Pradesh, as we strengthen our footprint across key markets in the state. Our launch in Gwalior marks an important step in this journey. Our expansion is guided by a clear focus on prioritising high-demand locations spanning high data consumption centers as well as areas with significant footfall including commercial hubs and tourist locations ensuring a consistent and enhanced network experience for our users.”