Is the Worst Behind Vodafone Idea: Here’s What Vi CEO Said

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom company in India, recently announced its Q4 FY26 results. The company’s CEO, Abhijit Kishore attended the earnings call with the analysts and the media post the results announcement. The telco has been in the recovery phase for a year or two now. Its AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues have been lowered, along with a 10 year payment relief. Vi’s AGR dues will only be payable after a decade from now.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea CEO Abhijit Kishore said that “the worst is behind us” as the telecom operator continues its recovery journey.

Vodafone Idea is confident of securing Rs 25,000 crore in funded debt along with Rs 10,000 crore in non-funded facilities from domestic and foreign lenders.

The telecom operator plans to spend around Rs 45,000 crore in capex between FY27 and FY29 to strengthen its network infrastructure and market presence.

Vi recently raised Rs 4,730 crore from an Aditya Birla Group entity, which is expected to support future network investments.

Vodafone Idea’s cash EBITDA margin is expected to improve from 20% to 35% in the coming years, supported by rising ARPU and improving business fundamentals.

Vi’s CEO said that the “worst is behind us.”

Vodafone Idea is Very Confident to Secure Another Rs 25,000 Crore in Funded Debt

Kishore mentioned that the company is very confident about securing another Rs 25,000 crore in funded debt. Along with this, the telco is hopeful of raising another Rs 10,000 crore in non-funded facilities from a consortium of foreign and domestic lenders.

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