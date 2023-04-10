Stc Group Partners With Qwilt to Enhance Content Streaming in Middle East

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

STC Group, a digital enabler in the Middle East, has partnered with content delivery solutions provider, Qwilt, to deploy Open Caching, offering a unified platform for multiple content providers and enhancing content delivery quality of experience in the region.

Highlights

  • STC Group and Qwilt have partnered to deploy Open Caching in the Middle East.
  • The partnership will offer a unified platform for multiple content providers and enhance content delivery quality of experience.
  • The move is expected to provide a superior content delivery experience while reducing global traffic by terabytes.

Follow Us

Stc Group Partners With Qwilt to Enhance Content Streaming in Middle East

STC Group, a leading digital enabler in the Middle East, has partnered with Qwilt, a content delivery solutions provider, to deploy Open Caching and offer an all-edge Content Delivery Network (CDN) footprint closer to subscribers. This solution will address the needs of content providers and subscribers in the region, offering greater network capacity, consistency, and performance assurance in delivering high-quality media delivery experiences.

Also Read: Telefonica and Qwilt Partner for Content Delivery Service

STC Group's partnership with Qwilt

As the largest service provider in the Middle East region to adopt the Open Edge Cloud solution, STC Group's partnership with Qwilt aims to bring major content delivery providers closer and expand caching and content localization throughout the group's data centers. Furthermore, by creating a unified platform for multiple content providers, STC Group aims to enhance content delivery Quality of Experience (QoE) and reduce the traffic travelling globally by terabytes.

According to the statement, "By partnering with Qwilt, Stc group will facilitate the delivery of high bandwidth, low-latency live streaming, gaming, and VR videos with unmatched performance."

Quilt says, "This unique solution will leverage the power of a unified global content delivery network that offers mutual benefit for content publishers and communications service providers alike."

Also Read: Stc Kuwait Tests Advanced 5.5G Technologies

Quilt's other Partnerships

Over 150 service providers globally have partnered with Qwilt to enable the open edge in their networks, serving over one billion unique subscribers globally. Some of these providers include Verizon in North America, BT in the UK, TIM in Brazil and Telecom Argentina in Latin America, Airtel in India, and J COM in Asia-Pacific.

The partnership between STC Group and Qwilt is expected to provide a superior content delivery experience and support STC Group's commitment to being the leading digital enabler in the Middle East region.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments