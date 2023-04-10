Stc Group Partners With Qwilt to Enhance Content Streaming in Middle East

STC Group, a leading digital enabler in the Middle East, has partnered with Qwilt, a content delivery solutions provider, to deploy Open Caching and offer an all-edge Content Delivery Network (CDN) footprint closer to subscribers. This solution will address the needs of content providers and subscribers in the region, offering greater network capacity, consistency, and performance assurance in delivering high-quality media delivery experiences.

STC Group's partnership with Qwilt

As the largest service provider in the Middle East region to adopt the Open Edge Cloud solution, STC Group's partnership with Qwilt aims to bring major content delivery providers closer and expand caching and content localization throughout the group's data centers. Furthermore, by creating a unified platform for multiple content providers, STC Group aims to enhance content delivery Quality of Experience (QoE) and reduce the traffic travelling globally by terabytes.

According to the statement, "By partnering with Qwilt, Stc group will facilitate the delivery of high bandwidth, low-latency live streaming, gaming, and VR videos with unmatched performance."

Quilt says, "This unique solution will leverage the power of a unified global content delivery network that offers mutual benefit for content publishers and communications service providers alike."

Quilt's other Partnerships

Over 150 service providers globally have partnered with Qwilt to enable the open edge in their networks, serving over one billion unique subscribers globally. Some of these providers include Verizon in North America, BT in the UK, TIM in Brazil and Telecom Argentina in Latin America, Airtel in India, and J COM in Asia-Pacific.

The partnership between STC Group and Qwilt is expected to provide a superior content delivery experience and support STC Group's commitment to being the leading digital enabler in the Middle East region.