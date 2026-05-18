Jio Accelerates Broadband Growth With Shift to Non-Line-of-Sight Hardware

Reliance Jio continued to drive growth in India’s fixed broadband market with the addition of nearly 10 million subscribers during FY26, strengthening its leadership position in the segment. As of March 2026, Jio’s total fixed broadband subscriber base stood at 27.1 million, translating into a market share of around 43 per cent, up 10 percentage points over the past year, according to a statement by Reliance Industries Limited in its quarterly release on April 24, 2026, referring to the growth of Jio Platforms Limited.

The company’s Jio AirFiber emerged as the primary growth engine, with its subscriber base reaching nearly 13 million. The service accounted for more than 75 per cent of the industry’s fixed broadband additions during the year, underlining the increasing adoption of wireless broadband solutions across urban and semi-urban markets.

In a major technology upgrade, Jio transitioned its fixed broadband services to non-line-of-sight hardware, a move expected to significantly expand its addressable market and improve deployment efficiency across geographies. The transition is aimed at enabling faster and wider broadband rollouts, particularly in areas where traditional line-of-sight connectivity posed limitations.

“Jio had upgraded its fixed broadband services further by transitioning to non-line of sight hardware, which would significantly widen addressable market and drive greater deployment efficiency across geographies,” the official release said.

Jio Enhances LiveTV and WiFi 6 Offerings

Jio also enhanced its consumer offerings with a revamped LiveTV experience featuring more than 1,000 channels, voice-first content discovery, and a WiFi 6 router. The upgraded routers are designed to offer stronger security and support a higher number of connected devices, catering to the growing demand for seamless digital connectivity in households.

Head of Strategy Highlights Scale and Deployment Efficiency

Speaking during the Q4 FY2025-26 earnings call on April 24, 2026, Anshuman Thakur, Head of Strategy, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “Homes continues to be a priority for us, we had a good year, we have now reached 27 million subscribers, almost 10 million net adds during the last 12 months, and 75 percent of those coming through AirFiber, which is working at scale, working really well.

“Last time, I had spoken about the non-line-of-sight deployment that we had started doing and that is now working on the ground and in practical and with some of these things when you deploy in the field is when you sometimes which face some challenges and you need to appropriately adjust. We have done those, we have been through that, and this now further expands the addressable market from our point of view, where there were situations where line of sight was becoming a restricting factor for us. With this now working at scale and we have started upgrading the hardware in most cases, this is enabling us to now connect more sites and more premises with this new technology. So, we are very optimistic about this working at scale and will help us increase the run rate, increase the acquisition rate even more.”

Initiatives on Quality and Assurance

Commenting on the initiatives undertaken, Thakur said, “On the bunch of activities, a lot of initiatives we have taken on the quality and assurance side, rapid technician onboarding very important because now that we were working at a scale where 25 to 30, and there are days when we are adding 50 to 60,000 homes in a day you need to have scaled technical manpower on the ground and therefore, this rapid technician onboarding is a very important consideration from our point of view, which we have been able to do.”

One-Day Installation

“One day installation, over 90 per cent of the installations are happening within 24 hours, of course we will strive, will target to take this closer to 100 percent and most of the times the limiting factor again becomes the availability of a technician. It is not about the network or the infrastructure readiness. AI checks on the KPIs so that we can keep real-time, we can track those real-time and take real-time action and we pretty much been near zero complaints from a service quality point of view, be it fiber and also AirFiber,” Thakur added.

Also in the Q4FY26 Series:

Better 5G Experience Than Rivals Will Drive Market Share Growth, Says Jio Executive

Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q4FY26

Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Which Telco Offers the Best Data Pack Experience?

Every article you read here is the result of time, research, and effort. If you feel it adds value, you can support TelecomTalk.