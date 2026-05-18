Jio Accelerates Broadband Growth With Shift to Non-Line-of-Sight Hardware

Reliance Jio continued to drive growth in India’s fixed broadband market with the addition of nearly 10 million subscribers during FY26, strengthening its leadership position in the segment. As of March 2026, Jio’s total fixed broadband subscriber base stood at 27.1 million, translating into a market share of around 43 per cent, up 10 percentage points over the past year, according to a statement by Reliance Industries Limited in its quarterly release on April 24, 2026, referring to the growth of Jio Platforms Limited.

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Key Highlights

  • Reliance Jio added nearly 10 million fixed broadband subscribers in FY26, taking its total base to 27.1 million.
  • Jio AirFiber crossed nearly 13 million subscribers and contributed over 75 percent of industry broadband additions.
  • Jio upgraded its broadband network with non-line-of-sight hardware to improve deployment efficiency and expand coverage.
  • More than 90 percent of Jio broadband installations are now completed within 24 hours, supported by rapid technician onboarding and AI-based monitoring.

Jio AirFiber Emerges as Key Growth Driver

The company’s Jio AirFiber emerged as the primary growth engine, with its subscriber base reaching nearly 13 million. The service accounted for more than 75 per cent of the industry’s fixed broadband additions during the year, underlining the increasing adoption of wireless broadband solutions across urban and semi-urban markets.

Non-Line-of-Sight Technology Expands Market Reach

In a major technology upgrade, Jio transitioned its fixed broadband services to non-line-of-sight hardware, a move expected to significantly expand its addressable market and improve deployment efficiency across geographies. The transition is aimed at enabling faster and wider broadband rollouts, particularly in areas where traditional line-of-sight connectivity posed limitations.