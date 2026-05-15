Gmail, Drive Storage Free from Google Down from 15GB to 5GB

Google, by default, used to offer users 15GB of cloud storage for free to the users. However, that’s not the case anymore. The company is reducing the storage offered to the consumers from 15GB to 5GB. The account storage policy has changed, and this will affect you if you are on the free plan. Google’s products such as Gmail, Drive, and Photos require cloud storage. Even if you don’t want to keep stuff on Drive and Photos, you will need to keep some storage empty to let emails keep coming to your Gmail account.

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Google recently started sending out notifications to users telling them about a new update for their storage.

Google Gmail 5GB Storage Test

Google is now limiting the free accounts with 5GB of cloud storage only. This used to be 15GB by default. However, if you connect your Gmail account with a phone number, you will get 10GB more. So technically, you will get 15GB of free storage still, but you need to connect a mobile number to your account.

This removes the anonymity for the users. Currently, users make several Gmail accounts with 15GB of cloud storage, and backup their data in these free accounts. Google is now limiting this. This would solve two things for the users. Firstly, it would connect a phone number with the account, giving Google some data about who the user is. Then, the users won’t just simply be able to get 15GB of free storage by giving away nothing to the company.