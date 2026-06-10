Google One Gets New Upgrade Adds AI Credit System

Google introduced premium plan changes to the Google One Premium membership for both existing and new users. The existing users will be getting an email regarding the update.

The new updates and changes include usage limits on AI within Google products, and users can purchase extra credits as well.

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Key Highlights Google One gets a new AI-based premium plan, adding an AI credit system for users.

The premium tier membership, like AI Pro and AI Ultra, gives users access to buy more credits.

The new update has been rolled out for existing users as well as new users.

Google One Premium Plan – New Updates and Changes

California-based giant has changed its name to Google AI, which includes three categories of AI subscription – Google AI Plus, Google AI Pro, and Google AI Ultra.

As per the new update, Google has added an AI limitation that can be purchased if expired with Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra memberships, which is exclusively for Google Flow, Gemini app, and Google Antigravity. Google Flow is an AI filmmaking tool that uses generative models to create stunning video edits. Google Antigravity is a newly built agent (IDE) that helps in delegating complex software development and research tasks to autonomous AI agents.

Google Gemini is a chatbot-based AI agent similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, where users can get any information and perform any AI tasks. So the users won’t need to write line-by-line code; the users can just check the code, test in browsers, and execute terminal commands.

Talking about the features, the user has created a dedicated dashboard for checking the AI activity, where users can go and check the number of credits used. Over and above, you also get the ability to share your credits through the Google One Family Group. For family group plans, AI managers can buy additional AI credits, upgrade, or downgrade memberships.

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Google One Premium – List of Subscription

There are three subscription plans which users can opt for, including Google AI Plus, Google AI Pro, and Google AI Ultra. Starting with Google AI Plus, the base subscription comes with 400 GB of storage with access to Gemini 3.1 pro and Deep Research in Gemini.

Also, we get access to image, music, and video generation models. You also get a family sharing option and share it among 5 others. We can avail the membership for Rs. 399 per month.

Google AI Pro is an upgraded version of the Plus membership, where we get 5TB of storage. The plan does offer similar features from Plus membership, including the Gemini 3.1 pro and Deep Research in Gemini over and above, you do get access to expanded image, music, and video genreation models in Gemini Search, Google Flow, and Google Photos (limited to USA).

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The access is further expanded to AI Studio, Google Antigravity, and Jules, and mobile app developers can also get access to Android Studio and use a dedicated AI assistant. Last but not least, the Google AI Pro also includes the Home premium standard plan, which usually costs $10 a month. The membership is priced at Rs. 1950 per month.

Google AI Ultra is the most premium membership under Google One subscription, where users get access to 20TB of storage with more AI credits and access. Talking about the features, the user can get Gemini 3.1 Pro and Deep Research, Gemini Agent (only in the USA), and Deep Think reasoning mode within Gemini.

Gemini is also integrated with Google apps like Gmail, Docs, and Sheets, which will work in improving productivity. Just like the Pro membership, even on Ultra, users get access to AI Studio, Antigravity, Jules, and Agent AI-assistant in Android Studio. Over and above, the Google Home Premium Advance plan is added to this subscription.