Nepal’s telecom industry is entering a new phase of growth, supported by expanding fibre broadband adoption, improving digital infrastructure and growing opportunities around artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G, according to George NL, Vice President – Retail Business at Subisu Ltd.

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Key Highlights Nepal's telecom sector is entering a new phase of growth, according to George NL of Subisu.

Fibre broadband continues to drive digital connectivity across Nepal.

Consumer demand is shifting from higher speeds to better customer experience and internet security.

AI is expected to play a growing role in telecom operations, customer experience and network management.

George believes 5G can create new opportunities across tourism, healthcare, agriculture and education.

Nepal's digital infrastructure is evolving with growing interest in AI and data centre investments.

India and Nepal have opportunities to strengthen cooperation in digital connectivity and telecom.

Speaking during an exclusive TelecomTalk LIVE intreaction, George said Nepal’s broadband sector has evolved rapidly over the last few years, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated demand for reliable home internet. He noted that Nepal now has one of the highest broadband speed indices in South Asia, while household broadband penetration has also grown significantly.

Broadband Demand Continues to Evolve

George said consumer expectations have changed considerably in recent years. According to him, broadband users who earlier preferred 50 Mbps connections are now increasingly opting for 300 Mbps to 600 Mbps plans. He believes future competition will extend beyond speed and pricing, with customer experience and internet security becoming key differentiators for broadband providers.

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