Google just launched the Pixel 11 5G series in India and the global market at the Made By Google event. There was a special launch event held at Google India in Gurugram where the search engine giant showcased its new phones for India. There are four phones launched by the company – Pixel 11 5G, Pixel 11 Pro 5G, Pixel 11 Pro XL 5G, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold 5G. All the four phones now have 256GB of base storage. This is the new standard for the market now. We got to take a look at the Pixel 11 5G in multiple colours, but we will show you the Obsidian (Black) variant here so that you can also take a look at the design. For pricing and other details, read below or click here.

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Google Pixel 11 Design: Back, Front, and Sides

Note that we are not giving out our impressions or views in this article. This is just an objective listing of the things visible on the phone’s design. Take a look below to check out the Pixel 11 5G.

Google Pixel 11 5G has a flat frame. It has a G branding at the center of the back, and the sides are aluminium. There is a new LED light at the back, which Google Calls HiLight and it will be visible as a white circle on the back of the Pixel 11 and other phones in the series. The special thing about HiLight is that people can set different colours for it for different contacts. For example, if your mom is calling, you can set it to Pink. This way, even when you are not looking at the screen, and just the back of the phone, you will be able to identify whether this is a call that you need to pick up or not. The power button and the volume rockers are on the right side. At the bottom is the SIM tray and the Type-C port.