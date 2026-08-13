BSNL Re 1 Plan Comes Back: Details Here

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has brought its Re 1 plan back to the offering. The plan is now available for users in all the telecom circles. The Re 1 offering from BSNL is meant for new customers only. For the unaware, this pack is called FRC (First Recharge Coupon). The FRC plan offers users access to SIM validity at a very low cost, and this has to be the first recharge that the user is making with a new SIM. Any existing or old customer of BSNL will not be able to take advantage of this prepaid plan from BSNL.

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The Re 1 plan was there before as well. However, it was removed for some time, and now it is back, but with slightly lesser benefits. The goal with Re 1 plan for BSNL is to add new customers fast as money resistance goes away and if the customer ends up recharging with a different plan, they become a user for a longer-term for the company. Let us quickly go over the benefits of the Re 1 plan offered by BSNL.

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BSNL Re 1 Plan Benefits Explained

BSNL Re 1 plan now has a service validity of 24 days, instead of the older 30 days. Further, it now comes with 1GB of data, unlike the 2GB it used to come with earlier. So the data bundled with this plan has come down from 60GB to just 24GB. The SMS benefits are the same, which is 100 per day. There is unlimited voice calling like before. So while the benefits of this FRC have gone down, it is still a value deal for anyone who wants to experience what it will be like to become a BSNL customer. If you don’t end up liking the service, you can always deactivate the SIM card. Keep reading TelecomTalk to get more info like this.