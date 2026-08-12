BSNL Proposes Rs 77000 Crore Investment, 2 Lakh Additional 4G Sites and More

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom company, has proposed Rs 77,000 crore capital investment. This has been proposed for the next five years. Under this, the company envisions to install 2 lakh additional 4G sites, expanding the reach of high-speed network services in the country. BSNL also wants to deploy 5G in the near future and has proposed the same to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

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BSNL has already deployed close to 1 lakh 4G sites in India. Earlier reports said that the state-run telecom company is further planning to seek permission of the cabinet ministers for placing additional orders for 4G sites.

Telecom Department Discloses Capital Increase for BSNL in FY26-27

In a written submission to the parliamentary committee on communications and information technology, the telecom department has said that there was an increase in capital for BSNL in FY2026-27. The amount disclosed by the telecom department was Rs 21,588 crore.

BSNL wants to deploy additional 4G to address the network coverage gaps that exist in the operator’s services. Currently, BSNL has the lowest average revenue per user (ARPU) amongst the private telcos and is also not profitable. The loss making telecom operator has also been eyeing the launch of 5G services, and was reportedly testing the technology. BSNL has previously showcased its 5G network and its power at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 and 2025.

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The state-run telecom operator has also proposed additional potential avenues in which it can collaborate with Vodafone Idea. For the unaware, Vi rents telecom infrastructure from BSNL. The companies are reportedly in discussion for a deeper collaboration. This will boost the revenues for BSNL, if it happens. Note that none of the details around additional collaboration between the two companies are finalised yet. For more info around BSNL, Vodafone Idea and the telecom industry of India, keep reading TelecomTalk.