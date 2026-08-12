Airtel Daily Data Unlimited Plans Now Start at 2GB Per Day for Prepaid Users

India’s leading telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, has revised its prepaid portfolio of daily unlimited plans, with entry-level plans now starting at 2GB of data per day. It appears that Airtel has undertaken a major revamp of its prepaid portfolio, with the entry-level daily data plan now starting at Rs 349 and offering 2GB of data per day.

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Airtel Daily Data Unlimited Plans

Previously, Airtel offered a range of plans providing 1GB and 1.5GB of data per day. Now, following a major revision, its entry-level high-speed data plans start at Rs 349, which is also the entry-level Unlimited 5G data plan.

The previously available Airtel plans priced at Rs 299 (1.5GB per day for 28 days), Rs 319 (1.5GB per day for 1 month), Rs 579 (1.5GB per day for 56 days), Rs 619 (1.5GB per day for 60 days), Rs 649 (2GB per day for 56 days), Rs 799 (1.5GB per day for 77 days), Rs 859 (1.5GB or 2GB per day for 84 days), and Rs 929 (1.5GB per day for 90 days) appear to be no longer available to users. The Airtel Rs 859 and Rs 799 Unlimited plans were removed around April 2026.

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Reference: Airtel Quietly Raises Price of Rs 859 Plan to Rs 899

What Does the Airtel Rs 349 Unlimited Plan Offer?

As of this writing, the Airtel Rs 349 plan offers unlimited local and STD calls, 2GB of data per day, and 100 SMS messages per day, all with a validity of 28 days. After the daily data quota is exhausted, data speeds will be reduced to up to 64 Kbps.