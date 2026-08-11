Bharti Airtel is Offering 5G, 2GB 4G Data Every Day at Just Rs 12

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator, has rolled out 5G in most parts of India. The telco has also been rolling out 5G SA (standalone) for a few quarters now. However, 5G SA is only reserved for postpaid mobile customers as of now. If you are a prepaid consumer of Airtel, then you can get 5G NSA (non-standalone) services, along with 2GB of 4G data every day for just Rs 12. This is a daily cost that the user will have to pay for 56 days. We are talking about the Rs 649 prepaid plan from Airtel. This plan is available for everyone across India. If you have been looking for a value 5G prepaid plan from Airtel with a decent validity, this plan can be a great option for you.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Bharti Airtel Rs 649 Prepaid Plan Benefits Explained

Bharti Airtel offers the Rs 649 prepaid plan in every telecom circle of India. It offers consumers unlimited 5G along with 2GB of daily data. There is unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefit bundled as well. The plan has a service validity of 56 days, and costs just under Rs 12 per day to the user. The unlimited 5G, as explained before, is not really unlimited. It is capped at 300GB every 30 days. However, note that this is separate from the 4G data the user is getting.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Apart from this, Airtel also offers free access to Adobe Express Premium for 12 months with this prepaid plan. This subscription is worth around Rs 4,000 for the users. The Safe Network feature is also included in this plan. Users get free access to Hellotunes as well for 30 days for free (for one tune).