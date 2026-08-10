Airtel Business and ITI Limited Partner to Accelerate India’s Digital Transformation

Airtel Business, the business arm of Bharti Airtel, and ITI Limited, the country’s first PSU post-independence and a premier telecom and varied technology segment manufacturer, have entered into a strategic collaboration to help enterprises in India fast-track their digital transformation and unlock new opportunities for growth, resilience, and innovation, according to an exchange filing by Bharti Airtel dated August 10, 2026. Airtel Business offers a gamut of technology solutions across secure connectivity, sovereign cloud and data center services, cyber security, IoT, and cloud-based communication.

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Collaboration to Target Legacy Modernisation and Digital Resilience

As enterprises across the country advance their digitization in line with the nation’s digital growth and development agenda, the companies said in a joint statement said that “the collaboration will combine the complementary strengths and engineering excellence of ITI Limited and Airtel Business, to help businesses modernize legacy systems, improve operational efficiency, strengthen security, and respond faster to changing business demands.”

“Through an integrated suite of future-ready and scalable digital solutions across enterprise connectivity, data center and sovereign cloud services, IoT, AI-powered solutions, LEO satellite services, cybersecurity, and more, the partnership will enable businesses to overcome legacy complexity, strengthen digital resilience, and build for the future to unlock new growth opportunities,” the official release said.

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Rajesh Rai, Chairman and Managing Director, ITI Limited, said, “Extremely enthusiastic on this momentous occasion, wherein ITI Limited and Bharti Airtel Limited have come together with this MoU to offer state of the art services and solutions to our customers. This collaboration would pave way for joint identification and fulfilment of our customer needs in terms of their digital transformation, extremely ubiquitous and faster connectivity, hyper scale data centers, cybersecurity solutions, IoT and a lot more while leveraging the complementary strengths of both organizations in terms of business orientation, customer reach and manufacturing capabilities”.