Scale Is the New Patent: The Quiet Privatisation of the Internet’s Foundation

The physical infrastructure does not exist yet, and building it requires permits, construction timelines, and regulatory approvals that third parties control on their own schedules. Whatever the intent behind them, the positions secured in those queues now function the way a patent moat functions — access to something competitors need but cannot obtain on equivalent terms. The behaviour is ordinary commercial planning. The outcome is a structural advantage that no amount of later capital can replicate.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



What I find worth examining is not motive but pattern. When these same companies need access to data, creative works, software libraries, or the accumulated output of the institutions that built the knowledge economy, the argument is openness open source, the public benefit of broad access, the necessity of training on existing knowledge to produce tools that serve everyone. These are serious arguments and I don’t think they are made in bad faith. But it is hard to miss that the position on openness correlates closely with which side of a transaction a company happens to occupy. When consuming a shared resource, openness is the principle. When controlling a scarce one, scale is the justification. That correlation may be entirely unconscious. It is still a correlation.

Also Read: Notes From the Base Layer

The internet is the clearest case of a shared resource that made large businesses possible. The protocols, the shared addressing infrastructure, the peering model, the open standards that let incompatible systems talk across networks — none of it originated with the companies now acquiring the physical layer beneath it. That is not an accusation; building on open foundations is exactly what open foundations are for. It is simply worth noticing that the capital those businesses generated is now being used to acquire infrastructure that the original model treated as a shared commercial resource.