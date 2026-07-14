The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence is transforming the digital infrastructure landscape and changing the requirements of the data centres supporting it, according to STL.

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Key Highlights AI models are becoming larger and more sophisticated, increasing the need for high-performance data centres.

STL is supporting AI infrastructure through optical fibre networks, data centre cabling and advanced connectivity solutions.

Resilient, scalable and sustainable networks will provide the foundation for the future of AI.

On the occasion of AI Appreciation Day, Dr. Badri Gomatam, Group Chief Technology Officer at STL, said larger and more sophisticated AI models are driving demand for high-performance, low-latency and energy-efficient AI data centres.

These facilities provide the compute, storage and connectivity required to power next-generation AI applications and services, making them the backbone of the emerging AI economy.

Also Read: Reliance to Build a 168MW Data Center for Meta in Jamnagar, Gujarat

AI Is Transforming Digital Infrastructure

“AI Appreciation Day is a reminder that the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming the digital infrastructure landscape,” Gomatam said.

“As AI models become larger and more sophisticated, the demand for high-performance, low-latency, and energy-efficient AI data centres is growing at an unprecedented pace.”

According to Gomatam, the infrastructure supporting AI must be capable of meeting the evolving requirements of increasingly complex environments. This includes enabling seamless data movement while providing the scalability and operational efficiency required by AI-driven data centres.

STL Focuses on Optical Connectivity

STL said it is helping enable this transformation by building optical connectivity and digital infrastructure solutions for AI-driven data centres.