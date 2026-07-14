Google Pixel 11 Series Colours Revealed with Amazon Listing

Google will soon launch the Pixel 11 series soon. The launch has been confirme for August 12, 2026. There will be multiple phones including Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. There will be multiple colours, which has been revealed by Amazon listing. The details have been shared by 9to5Google.

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The listing titles suggest that the name of these variants are Hibiscus and Pistachio. Howver, the actual product descriptions refer them to as Fuchsia and Moss. Then there is a third colour, which is simply listed as Midnight. The Google Pixel 11 Pro is seen listed in Dune and Sterling finishes. Pixel 11 Pro Fold, on the other hand, is seen in Pine and Midnight options.

We will suggest that you take this development with a pinch of salt. While the listing has been found on Amazon and the listing is tied to Google Store seller account, there are still many third party sellers on the platform. So everything you see, might not be true. The Pixel 11 series will launch soon, and thus, we will anyway get to see what will happen with the colours, and design.

Will Pixel 11 Run Android 17 Out of the Box

The market is not anticipating a huge design change. For the Pixel 11, there could be a 6.3-inch display, with 12GB of RAM, and a 4985mAh battery. The device is expected to start at $899 USD for the 256GB model. The base variant could come with 256GB storage only. While some reports suggest that the new Pixel phones will run on Android 16 out of the box, we expect that it could be Android 17 as well. Even if it is not Android 17 on the get go, the device series could be one of the first ones to receive the new Android update. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more updates around the launch and specifications of the Pixel 11 series.