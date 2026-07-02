Google Quietly Rolls Out New Signature App to Pixel Phones

Google is on the top headlines now as it has quietly started rolling out new Android updates via a utility app called the “Signatures App,” which is now being pushed to Pixel devices and some flagship devices from Samsung, Oppo, and even OnePlus.

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Key Highlights California-based giant, Google starte to rollout updates with a dedicated utilight app called the Signaturte App

The app is first pushed to its flagship, the Pixel 10 series, followed by Samsung's and OnePlus’s flagships.

As of now, the feature is only available in Android 17 OS.

Signature App by Google – Usage Explained

As per the confirmation shared, the Signature app is a dedicated utility app that was pushed and directly added to the smartphone, specifically through a PlayStation update,

The update first appeared on the latest Pixel devices like the Pixel 10, then made its way to Samsung’s flagship Android phones like the Z Fold 7 and Galaxy S series, followed by Oppo’s Find X9 Ultra, and finally a handful of OnePlus flagships.

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Talking about its usage, the Sigangure App is a home-built application that can be used to store digital signatures, which can be created and added through three options: Drawing, Typing, and uploading an image.

Although Google has yet to announce how a user can go and add a digital signature to a PDF or any file. Possibly, we might get to see support for integrating this through platforms like DocuSign. As of now, you can only open the app and add a signature.