Google Quietly Rolls Out New Signature App to Pixel Phones

Google is on the top headlines now as it has quietly started rolling out new Android updates via a utility app called the “Signatures App,” which is now being pushed to Pixel devices and some flagship devices from Samsung, Oppo, and even OnePlus.

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Key Highlights

  • California-based giant, Google starte to rollout updates with a dedicated utilight app called the Signaturte App
  • The app is first pushed to its flagship, the Pixel 10 series, followed by Samsung's and OnePlus’s flagships.
  • As of now, the feature is only available in Android 17 OS.

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Signature App by Google – Usage Explained

As per the confirmation shared, the Signature app is a dedicated utility app that was pushed and directly added to the smartphone, specifically through a PlayStation update,

The update first appeared on the latest Pixel devices like the Pixel 10, then made its way to Samsung’s flagship Android phones like the Z Fold 7 and Galaxy S series, followed by Oppo’s Find X9 Ultra, and finally a handful of OnePlus flagships.

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Talking about its usage, the Sigangure App is a home-built application that can be used to store digital signatures, which can be created and added through three options: Drawing, Typing, and uploading an image.

Although Google has yet to announce how a user can go and add a digital signature to a PDF or any file. Possibly, we might get to see support for integrating this through platforms like DocuSign. As of now, you can only open the app and add a signature.