Google Pixel 11 Leaked in Titanium Mocha Colour

Google’s next Pixel series is about to launch. New leaked renders have surfaced online showing a design similar to the Pixel 10, with a boxier look and a new colour, Titanium Mocha. On the front, the Pixel 11 is expected to feature a flat, larger screen.

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Key Highlights Google Pixel 11 series is set to launch in mid-August 2026.

Ahead of launch, Pixel 11’s renders surfaced online, showing a new titanium Mocha color option.

Google Pixel 11 series is set to be powered by the latest G6 SoC.

Here, we have you covered with the latest renders and specs for the upcoming Pixel 11 series.

Google Pixel 11 Renders and Specifications Surface Ahead of Official Launch

Leaked renders show the Google Pixel 11 series will have a design similar to the Pixel 10 series. However, the Pixel 11 will have a boxier design with a flat front screen. Google will also introduce a new colour called Titanium Mocha.

Colour variants suggest the Pixel 11 will have a titanium body instead of aluminium this year. Other colours include Charcoal Grey, Titanium Cloud, and Mist Blue. Inside, Google’s new Tensor G6 will power the Pixel 11 series. It is the first 2nm TSMC-processed SoC.

Also Read: Google Pixel 10 Gets Massive Discount Now Only Rs 65,000

Google’s Pixel series has long faced connectivity complaints. However, Google seems to have addressed them by using MediaTek M90 modems, promising better connectivity. It features a 6.3-inch OLED panel on the front with a 120Hz refresh rate and a dual-camera setup on the rear. The standard Pixel 11 will have a 5,000 mAh battery with a slight upgrade.