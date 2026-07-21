Reliance Jio Rs 799 Pack with 1.5GB Data Suits Most Indians

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has a Rs 799 prepaid plan for the consumers. This plan will suit people who want a basic data usage capability and also want to keep a long-term service validity. While the Rs 799 plan exactly does not offer a long-term validity, it offers it for long enough given the price. Most Indians would enjoy the benefits provided by the Rs 799 plan and not worry about things such as 5G, or OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Let’s quickly go over this plan from Reliance Jio.

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Reliance Jio Rs 799 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 799 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data. This plan offers users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and complimentary access to Jio apps such as JioAICloud and JioTV. The service validity of this plan is just 84 days. There are no OTT benefits or 5G data bundled with the plan. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps for the users. This plan is the perfect medium-term validity option from Jio if you are looking for value. There is plenty of data for every day usage. But note that any unused data from a given day will not be carry forwarded to the next day.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 799 plan is available for Indian customers across the licensed service areas (LCAs) where the telco operates. Jio only offers unlimited 5G with plans that come with 2GB of daily data or above. To recharge with this plan directly from the Jio website or mobile app (called MyJio), you will have to go to the “value” category of prepaid plans. You will find the Rs 799 plan inside there. Or you can also use any of the third-party UPI (unified payments interface) platform apps which allows users to recharge with mobile plans. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with more of such offers.