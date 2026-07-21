Google Fitbit Air India Launch Soon

Google Fitbit Air will launch soon in India. It will be launched through Amazon India platform. It has already launched in India in May, 2026. It is the latest Fitbit product in the market right now. People love it because of the design and the colours. Also, since it is a screenless design, you can wear it without worrying about any distractions. Some key details about the Fitbit Air have been revealed ahead of the India launch through the listing. The price of the product has not been revealed, but the specifications are listed. At present, the page says that the product is unavailable in India.

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Google Fitbit Air will Work with Google Health

Google Fitbit Air will work with Google Health app for smartphones. It can track your sleep, fitness activities, and is very light in weight because there is no screen. Google will provide the users with a charge cable and charging mount for the Fitbit Air.

Google Fitbit Air will come with a premium membership of three months of the Google Health Premium. It can last up to seven days in a single charge. It weighs around just 12 grams and carries the model number GA11014-AU. Google unveiled the Fitbit Air in the US in May. Things such as heart rate monitoring, heart rhythm monitoring with AFib alerts, resting heart rate measurement, blood oxygen saturation tracking, sleep stage analysis, heart rate variability tracking, and sleep duration monitoring will be possible with this product.

Google is also all set to unveil the Pixel 11 series in India. The Pixel 11 series will launch on August 13, 2026 for the Indian market. The Pixel 11 series will have multiple devices and has a modern design. With the Google Health Coach, you can benefit further for better training prospects. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay tuned with the future updates.